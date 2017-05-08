Warrior boys team falls to Lewiston-Altura

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Against Lewiston-Altura, junior Will Hoskins shot a 55.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Warriors shot a 201 while Lewiston-Altura shot a 175 on Friday, May 5.

Logan Larson led the way for the Warriors, carding a 45.

He was, however, outdone by three Cardinal golfers as Jacob Anderson was the medalist carding a 40, Mason Kelly shot a 41 and Zach Anderson shot a 44.

For the Warriors, Ryan Schroeder shot a 50, Riley Augedahl shot a 51 and Isiah Reinhart shot a 56.

Dominick Konkel carded a 57 and Will Hoskins carded a 55.

Scores

Larson: 45

Schroeder: 50

Augedahl: 51

Hoskins: 55

Reinhart: 56

Konkel: 57

This week:

The Warrior boys golf team will travel to Rushford-Peterson on Friday, May 12.