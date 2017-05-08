Warrior boys team falls to Lewiston-Altura

By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
The Warriors shot a 201 while Lewiston-Altura shot a 175 on Friday, May 5.
Logan Larson led the way for the Warriors, carding a 45.
He was, however, outdone by three Cardinal golfers as Jacob Anderson was the medalist carding a 40, Mason Kelly shot a 41 and Zach Anderson shot a 44.
For the Warriors, Ryan Schroeder shot a 50, Riley Augedahl shot a 51 and Isiah Reinhart shot a 56.
Dominick Konkel carded a 57 and Will Hoskins carded a 55.
Scores
Larson: 45
Schroeder: 50
Augedahl: 51
Hoskins: 55
Reinhart: 56
Konkel: 57
This week:
The Warrior boys golf team will travel to Rushford-Peterson on Friday, May 12.