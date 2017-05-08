Warriors continue winning, improve to 12-1

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Jordan Burg races to beat out an infield hit.

By Brad Augedahl

The Warriors started their busy week with a trip to St. Charles on Tuesday, May 2. Caledonia would open the scoring in the top of the first. Casey Storlie and Alex Goergen would lead off with hits. Tate Meiners would get hit by a pitch to load the bases. Derek Vonderohe would hit a ground ball to score Storlie and Payton Schott hit sac fly to score Goergen for a 2-0 lead. St. Charles would score a pair of runs in the third inning to tie the score.

The Warriors would take the lead for good in the fourth. Goergen would get beaned and score on a double by Meiners. Vonderohe would plate Meiners with an RBI single for a 4-2 lead. Meiners would add two more to the Warriors total as he launched a two run home run over the left field fence in the sixth to finish the scoring at 6-2. Meiners would pace the offense with a double, HR and 3 RBIs. Storlie and Evan Denstad would add two hits each.

Storlie would get the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, no earned runs and striking out 11 Saints hitters.

Host W-K

On Thursday, May 4, the Warriors would play host to Wabasha-Kellogg. Caledonia would open the scoring in the bottom of the second. Evan Denstad would single and score on a Mason Staggemeyer double. Austin Werner would drive in Staggemeyer with a single for a 2-0 lead.

The two runs would be enough for pitcher Austin Werner as he would shut down the Falcons’ offense as the Warriors would win 2-1.

Werner would get the win by pitching a complete game 6 hitter. He allowed one run and struck out 9 Falcon hitters.

Senior night

Friday, May 5 was Senior Night as the team honored their three seniors on the team. Derek Vonderohe, Alex Goergen and Austin Werner.

Winona Cotter was the opponent and the game was scoreless heading into the home half of the third. Casey Storlie would start the inning with a single, Alex Goergen would reach on an error, and Tate Meiners would single to score Storlie for a 1-0 lead. Derek Vonderohe would drive the next pitch over the left field fence for a huge three run home run and a 4-0 lead.

Alex Goergen would launch a solo homerun of his own in the sixth inning and Eric Augedahl added an RBI single to complete the scoring at 6-0. Vonderohe was 2-3 with a HR and 3 RBIs. Goergen was 2-3 with a double and HR to lead the 11 hit attack.

Winning pitcher Cole Folsom threw five innings without allowing a run and striking out one. Evan Denstad pitched the final two innings and struck out three. Casey Storlie delivers a pitch against New Life Academy at Mayo Field.

New Life Academy

To complete the week, Caledonia would face the sixth ranked team in the state, New Life Academy at Mayo Field in Rochester. The Warriors would score four runs in the top of the first on two walks, two errors and singles by Payton Schott and Mason Staggemeyer.

Caledonia would blow the game open in the fourth inning by adding eight more runs. Austin Werner and Mason Staggemeyer would hit doubles, Vonderohe added two singles in the inning and Goergen would single and walk. Meiners and Storlie would also walk in the inning.

Werner, Schott, Vonderohe and Staggemeyer would each chip in two hits to lead the offense.

Casey Storlie would get the win as he pitched 4 innings, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out 6. Tate Meiners would pitch the final inning and strike out one.

Overall record is 12-1, 10-0 in conference play.

This week:

The Warrior baseball team will travel to Fillmore Central on Thursday, May 11. On Tuesday, May 16, they are at Rushford-Peterson.