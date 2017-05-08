Warriors stack up victories in track and field

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Ben McCabe hands off to Zeke Ott. The sprint relays have been a strong point for the Warriors again this year.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The May 2nd Rushford-Peterson Booster Club Track and Field Invitational was not team scored. Here are some top finishes for Caledonia/Spring Grove athletes:

In the 100-meter dash, Warrior Mariah Schroeder scored her second win in as many meets. Teammate Maria Schieber won the 400.

Sisters Kaitlin and Amber Conniff finished third and sixth, respectively, in the 100. The 200 dash found Maria Schieber finishing third, with Ashley Schroeder taking fifth.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Amber Conniff, Kaitlin Conniff, Eliza Welscher, and Madison Winjum finished third.

Warrior Haley Jennings finished seventh in high jump, while teammate Jenna Scanlan took seventh in long jump.

For the gents, Warrior Sam Barthel won the 100 dash, while teammates Jack Beardmore, Ben McCabe, and Mitchell Bechtel took second through fourth, in that order.

Ezekiel Ott took second in the 200 dash. Teammate Cullen Patterson finished sixth, followed by Noah Snell. Ott also stepped over to the throwing arena, taking second in shot put.

With so much speed in the sprints, it’s not surprising that C/SG won both the 4×00 and 4×200 relays as well. Ben McCabe, Zeke Ott, Mitchell Bechtel, and Sam Barthel won the 100, while Ben McCabe, Jack Beardmore, Mitchell Bechtel, and Zeke Ott won the 200.

C/SG athlete Andrew Vick took second in high jump, while Bryan DeWitt took third in long jump. Warrior Reese Crouch took sixth in the 400 dash, while Bryan DeWitt finished seventh in the 1600 run. Ethan Zahn took sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Taylor Holty took second in discus, while teammate Jordan Jaster took third. Jaster also snagged fifth in shot put.

C/SG returned to La Crescent on Friday, May 5, for the “Cinco de Mayo“ Classic track meet at Earl Seaton Field. There were no team scores computed for that meet, either.

The Warrior ladies dominated the 200 dash. Mariah Schroeder won the event, followed by (in order) Amber Conniff, Maria Schieber, Kaitlin Conniff, and Madison Winjum. Jenna Scanlan took seventh. In the 100 dash, Amber Conniff took third, followed by Kaitlin Conniff and Maria Schieber. Madison Winjum took seventh. The 400 dash was won by Maria Schieber. Teammate Avery Zahn took seventh.

The sprint relays were another strong point for C/SG. Kaitlin Conniff, Amber Conniff, Mariah Schroeder and Eliza Welscher combined for second place in the 4×100, while Haley Jennings, Rachel Welsh, Eliza Welscher and Madison Winjum took second in the 4 x 200.

In the 300 hurdles, Madison Zehnder took third. Rachel Welsh took third in high jump, followed by Haley Jennings. Madison Winjum finished third in long jump. Teammate Taryn Meyer took third in triple jump.

For the boys, the sprints continued to yield victories. Sam Barthel won the 100 dash, followed by Jack Beardmore and Ben McCabe. Cullen Patterson claimed fifth. Mitchell Bechtel won the 200 dash, followed by Ezekiel Ott. Patterson took fifth in that event.

The relay squad of Sam Barthel, Mitchell Bechtel, Ben McCabe, and Ezekiel Ott won the 4×100, while Jack Beardmore, Mitchell Bechtel, Ezekiel Ott and Ben McCabe won the 4×200.

Thomas Jergenson snagged fifth in the 800 run. Bryan DeWitt finished fifth in the 1600 run. Ethan Zahn took fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Andrew Vick won the high jump (5-02). The long jump was won by Mitchell Bechtel (19-07). Bryan DeWitt took second in that event.

Warrior throwers also had a lot to celebrate. Ezekiel Ott won the shot put (40-09), while teammate Jordan Jaster also topped 40 feet, taking second. Nick Logging finished fifth in the field of 24. And the Warriors owned the discus throw on Friday. Taylor Holty won the event (135-10), followed by Jaster and C/SG sophomore Brady Rosendahl. Logging took sixth.