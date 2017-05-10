County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the April 18, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the site visit dated April 18, 2017.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $51,023.75

Road & Bridge Fund 5,381.95

—————

Total $56,405.70

==========

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the RFP for Website Design, Development and Implementation Services.

On the recommendation of HR Director Arrick-Kruger, motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to accept the notice of retirement from Thomas Molling, Maintenance Foreman, effective April 28th following 26.5 years of dedicated service to Houston County.

The time being 9:30 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to recess the meeting in order to convene the scheduled hearing.

The time being 11:18 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to close the hearing and reconvene the regular meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter and seconded by Commissioner Connor to allow the CUP to continue. A roll call vote was taken: District 1 no; District 2 no; District 3 yes; District 4 yes; District 5 no. The motion failed to direct staff to draft findings of fact to support allowing the CUP to continue.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold and seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski to direct staff to draft alternate findings of fact. A roll call vote was taken: District 1 yes; District 2 yes; District 3 yes: District 4 no; District 5 yes. The motion carried.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported on 4 options related to equipment purchases/replacement. The options include the Highway Department, Sheriffs Office and Environmental Services. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and carried with Commissioner Zmyewski voting in the negative to approve option 4 which provides for the repair of the backhoe, replacement of 3 pickups and a sign truck, the tractor lease, an SUV, a replacement Environmental Services truck, and transfers the Yukon from the Highway Department to the Sheriffs Office. Engineer Pogodzinski commented that option 4 comes in below the budgeted amount.

On the recommendation of Engineer Pogodzinski, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried participate in the State Bid for the purchase of road salt and to order the same quantity as last year.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported on bids received for calcium chloride. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to accept the quote of Bluff Country Brine.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to accept all quotes for aggregate stockpile and equipment rental.

The south end restroom facilities at Wildcat Park are pit toilets which result in odor problems. The park committee has been hoping to replace the facilities which include 4 stalls with pedestals in need of repair. Providing port a potties would meet short term needs and to allow time to make decisions regarding a permanent fix. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to accept the low quote of Storlie Portable Pit Stops for the rental of 3 standard and 1 handicap accessible port a potty for a six month period for $2,370.

There being no further business and the time being 12:44 p.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

THE ABOVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS ONLY A SUMMARY. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE HOUSTON COUNTY AUDITORS OFFICE AS WELL AS ON THE HOUSTON COUNTY WEBSITE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING WEB ADDRESS: http://www.co.houston.mn.us/

