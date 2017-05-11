Ione Helen McManimon, 81, of Houston, Minn., died surrounded by her family at her home in Houston on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Ione was born on April 9, 1936, in Howard Township of Chippewa County, Wis., to George and Alvina (Swartz) Dachel. She was raised in Howard Township, attended Catholic grade school and was a graduate of Bloomer High School. She left home to pursue her nursing degree which she obtained from the St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester, Minn. Shortly after graduation while working at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester as a registered nurse, Ione was introduced to John “Joseph” McManimon. The two were engaged and Ione was united in marriage with Joseph at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley, Wis., on October 26, 1957. The couple moved to the farm on Oak Ridge in rural Houston, Minn., where Ione and Joe raised their seven children. After her children were mostly raised, Ione resumed her career in nursing and worked at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston where her kind and compassionate demeanor comforted many as she cared for the residents until her retirement in 2001. Ione was a very active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Houston and the CCW group there and also served communion to shut-ins. She donated her time as a 4-H leader, served meals on wheels, volunteered at the nursing home and with the Alzheimer’s support group. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will always remember “Grandma’s feasts” and especially enjoyed her homemade cinnamon rolls which she baked in anticipation of family visits.

Ione is survived by her husband, Joseph; seven children: Michael (Rhonda) McManimon of Houston, Minn., Brigid (Erik) Sandager of Marine on St. Croix, Minn., Katie (Ron) Nagle of Pierre, S.D., Kevin (Tracy Overholt) McManimon of Bremerton, Wash., Mary (Greg) Peterson of Chaska, Minn., Margaret (Kevin) Knutson of Houston, Minn., and Sarah (Joel) Reicks of Dubuque, Iowa; grandchildren: Andrew (Nikki Bunke) McManimon, Angela (Tim) Weisbrod, Christine (Ryan) Feller, Theresa (Angelo) Pedretti & William McManimon; David (fiancée Sarah Platner), Timothy & Michael Sandager; Kayla, Natalie & Robert (fiancée Angie Johnson) Nagle; Jessica (Caley) Ratterree & Colby Overholt; Meghan & Molly Peterson; Erin (Jake) Highum & Severin Knutson; J.C., Bozena and baby Reicks due in August of 2017; and great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Malachi, Jonah, Stella, Elaina, Ari, Alex, Lily, A.J. Gunner, Aubrey and Harper; sisters-in-law Rose Ann McManimon & Bonnie Dachel; brother-in-law Donald and his wife Valerie McManimon and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Patrick in infancy; brother, George “Sonny” Dachel; sister Marion and her husband Chester Loew; and brother-in-law, Edward McManimon.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Ione on Monday, May 15, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Houston, Minn., with Fr. Pratap presiding. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the church. It is very fitting that the Rosary will be recited in memory of Ione on Mother’s Day following the visitation at the church. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic cemetery, rural Houston.

Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston, Minn., is assisting the family with arrangements.

