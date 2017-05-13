Wanda L. Merzenich, 79, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones, at her home.

She was born September 19, 1937, in Caledonia, to Leonard Sr., and Olga (Lund) Ranzenberger.Wanda attended and graduated from Caledonia High School. She married Eugene “Dew Drop” Merzenich and together they had three children. They later divorced. Wanda worked as a dental assistant for Family Dental Clinic in Caledonia for many years as well as waitressing at Elmer’s Supper Club. After her divorce, Wanda found a companion in Al Huesmann and they shared 17 wonderful years together. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, especially euchre, traveling the country, spending time on the beach in Mexico, walleye fishing, turkey hunting, and spending time putzing in her yard with her dog, Ali.

Survivors include three children, Denise (Curt) Schuttemeier, Mary Jo (Hugh) Bird, and Jeff Merzenich; six grandchildren, Jason (Jackie) Schuttemeier, Ryan (Amanda) Schuttemeier, Cody Schuttemeier (girlfriend, Ashley Fetketter), Bobbi Jo Schuttemeier, Shanalyn Bird (boyfriend, Kelly Gunderson), and Jordan VanMinsel; four great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Colton, Arya, and Jaxon; one brother, Leonard Jr., (Joyce) Ranzenberger; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Buck and Audrey Ranzenberger; her former husband, Dew Drop; and her companion, Al.

In accordance with her wishes, private services for the family will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Paula’s Purse, an organization that helps cancer patients in financial need. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.