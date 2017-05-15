Leon “Mike” Kubitz, 57, of Lansing, Iowa died Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Gundersen Lutheran Health System, La Crosse, Wis., Leon was born October 13, 1959 to Richard and Teresa (Mitchell) Kubitz in La Crosse, Wis. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1978.

Mike was united in marriage with Sarah Radcliff on May 3, 2008 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, Iowa. Mike worked in the logging business his entire career. He owned his own logging business and at the time of his death he was working for Root River Hardwoods in Preston, Minnesota.

Leon is survived by his wife Sarah (Radcliffe) Sisk of Jefferson, Wis.; three daughters, Melissa Kubitz of Blue River, Wis., Maria (Chris) Mendoza of Boscobel, Wis., Betsy Kubitz of Woodman, Wis.; step-children, Jason Sisk, Marion (David) McCann, Jeremiah Sisk all of Madison, Wis.; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Deb “Debbie” Stubbe; two brothers, Lyndon and Lawrence Kubitz and a daughter, Kimberly.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 3:45 p.m. at the New Albin Community Center, New Albin, Iowa and one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, Iowa with Rev. John Moser as the Celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, New Albin, Iowa.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.