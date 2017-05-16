9th annual Caledonia Ambulance Chicken-Q is Sunday, May 21

Amanda Ninneman/The Caledonia Argus

For the first time in many, many years, the Caledonia Ambulance Crew has staffing levels that match the needs of the community.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Ambulance Service invites you to the ninth annual Chicken-Q fundraiser, Sunday, May 21.

Meals will begin being served at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until they run out.

“We’re planning for about 700 meals,” said Caledonia Ambulance Service director Mike Tornstrom.

This year’s meal will be prepared by Crown Cookers from Caledonia.

The event will take place at the ambulance garage located at 304 East Main Street.

To purchase your meal ticket(s) in advance, please contact any ambulance crew member or stop by city hall.

Fundraiser

Past Chicken-Q funds have gone towards everything you can imagine.

The crew has used the money to purchase new training equipment, computers, monitors for in the ambulances and many other necessary equipment purchases.

In early 2018, the department has budgeted for the purchase of a new ambulance.

The monies raised from the Chicken-Q will go towards purchasing a lift assist to help smaller ambulance crew personnel lift heavier patients into the new ambulance.

“It is about a $20,000 upgrade,” Tornstrom said.

The director knows that the public has always come out and supported their event in strong fashion.

“People have always been so gracious,” he said. “Our first year we had over 900 people and it’s an absolute delight to see people come out in support of the ambulance squad. We really appreciate it.”