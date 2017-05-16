Girls golf team shoots well

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Sydney Hendel.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Girls golf scores from Monday, May 8th, versus Wabasha reflect the point of the season where the team is improving and the scores are coming down. The event was played at home.

Caledonia shot a 225 while Wabasha had only two golfers.

“We count this as a win,” said head coach Mitch Mullins.

Scores

Rebeckah Schroeder: 43

Jenna Wiebke: 54

Vanessa Hawkins: 66

Gina Steele: 65

Ally Jilek: 63

“Rebeckah’s score of 43 is a good score,” Mullins said. “I am pleased with that. Our younger girls are slowly gaining experience and are a little inconsistent right now which is somewhat expected. We’ll just keep working on getting better by tournament time.”

Vs. Fillmore

The Warriors went into facing a tough Fillmore Central team without some of their heavy hitters.

However, coach Mullins was proud of how the team that did attend performed.

The Warriors shot a 228 and the always solid Fillmore Central shot a 182 for the win on the par 36 course at Harmony.

“This is an OK score with this group, still need to keep getting better,” Mullins said. “Fillmore has a very good squad and they are very good on their home course.”

Scores

Rebeckah Schroeder: 47

Jenna Wiebke: 56

Vanessa Hawkins: 57

Gina Steele: 68

Alley Jilek: 73

This week:

The girls round out their regular season with a meet at La Crescent on Thursday, May 18.

The conference tournament will be held at Willow Creek on May 25.