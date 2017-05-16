Public Record for May 17, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office May 4 through May 11, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Nicolas Paul Bjerke, 32, Spring Grove, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Sean Patrick Burda, 19, Rushford, Minn., marijuana in motor vehicle, fined $125, possession of drug paraphenalia, fined $50.

Taylor Lynn Covey, 21, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Gary Arnold Kruckow, 62, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Jeremy Paul Nokken, 23, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Shawn Andrew Roe, 21, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Joel Raymond Sires Jr., New Albin, Iowa, speeding, fined $125, seat belt required, fined $25.

Jason John Sorenson, 40, Cresco, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.

Richard Allen Zibrowski, 39, Houston, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Lucas Alexander Delorenzo, 28, La Crosse, Wis., 4th degree possession drugs, probation, fined $75.

Jeanne Marie Farnham-Davy, 60, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Mary Beth Gianino, 66, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $215.

Matthew John Horn, 48, La Crescent, Minn., failure to have burning permit on person, fined $100.

Taylor Alan Knutson, 27, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Cody Alan Gavin, 28, Caledonia, Minn., issue dishonored check, probation, fined $115.

Gregory Timothy Loftus, 36, La Crosse, Wis., 5th degree possession not small amount of marijuana, amended court decision, probation, fined $75.

Robert Samuel Stark, 18, New Albin, Iowa, 5th degree possession of controlled substance, 40 hours community work service, probation, fined $75.

HOKAH POLICE DEPT.

Johnathan Daniel Thesing, 27, Brownsville, Minn., driving after cancellation, 4 days local confinement, fined $200.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Charles Joseph Ehler, 65, Rushford, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Tea Ann Fink, 18, New Albin, Iowa, liquor consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

Scott Martin Gerzik, 57, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

Daniel Leroy Puckhaber, 69, Rockland, Wis., take/use/transfer movable property without consent, probation, fined $240.

Eric Richard Ritter, 34, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

Roger Eugene Thicke, 65, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $125.

SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.

Cody Taylor Barnes, 21, Adams, Wis., parking violation, fined $32.

MINN. DEPTMENT OF

NATURAL RESOURCES

Gary Clarence Schaller, 70, Brownsville, Minn., failure to have burning permit on person, fined $100.

James Alexander Scheinost, Coon Rapids, Minn., take fish without angling license, fined $175.