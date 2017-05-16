Warriors compete at TRC championships

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Haley Jennings set a new personal record in the high jump with a jump of 4-08.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia/Spring Grove sprinter Mariah Schroeder broke a record that has stood for 32 years at the 2017 Three Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships last week.

During the May 13 meet, race officials announced Schroeder’s achievement after she set a new mark in the 200-meter dash (26.00). Schroeder also won the 100, and ran on the second-place 4×100 relay squad with sisters Amber and Kaitlin Conniff and Eliza Welscher. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Eliza Welscher after getting the handoff from Haley Jennings in the 4×200 relay.

Schroeder’s record-setting 200 was her personal-best of 2017, her senior season. But her all-time PR so far (25.25) was set last year.

Ten teams competed on Saturday. For the ladies, Plainview-Elgin-Millville finished first (156.5 points), followed by Rushford-Peterson (144) and La Crescent (135.5). Caledonia took seventh, with 76 points. For the gents, PEM was first again with 195, St. Charles second at 116, and Lewiston-Altura third (114.5). C/SG was once again seventh, with 71 team points.

Amber Conniff also took third in both the 200 and 100, while Kaitlin Conniff took seventh in the 100. Eliza Welscher ran on the seventh place 4×200 relay squad with Rachel Welsh, Madison Winjum and Haley Jennings.

In other team scoring, Maria Schieber finished second in the 400, and fifth in the 200.

Madison Winjum also won team points in long jump, finishing seventh. And Melanie Seymour took eighth place in the 400.

In the boys relays, Caledonia/Spring Grove won the 4×100. Ben McCabe, Zeke Ott, Mitchell Bechtel and Sam Barthel passed the baton flawlessly, and the same four athletes also won the 4×200, garnering 24 team points in two events.

Barthel also finished third in the individual 100, followed by teammate Jack Beardmore. Warrior Cullen Patterson won a point for the team by taking ninth in that event. Mitchell Bechtel took fifth in the individual 200, with Beardmore finishing seventh. Eighth place in that race went to Ott.

Bechtel also leapt to fourth in long jump, earning six additional team points.

At the thrower’s venue, Ott took fifth in shot put, while teammate Jordan Jaster finished ninth. Taylor Holty took second in discus, good for another 10 team points.