Warriors play five, win two

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Katelyn Stemper gets a Plainview player in a pickle between second and first base.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia/Spring Grove vs.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, May 8

PEM 1 3 5 0 0 0 1 – 10 7 0

C/SG 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 1 5 4

The Bulldogs defeated C/SG 10-1 on Monday. PEM garnered three hits in the second and three in the third, resulting in eight runs. Hayley Dessner struck out nine and walked five in seven innings of work for the visiting team. Kelsey Hermanson doubled in the third for C/SG, later scoring on a passed ball. Adrianna Reinhart went 2 for 3 for the Warriors. Teammate Alyssa Meiners tripled in the sixth.

Pitching – PEM – WP Dessner 7.0 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 9 K, 5 W.

C/SG – LP Privet 3.0 IP, 9 R, 8 ER, 7 H, 5 K, 4 W; Welscher 4.0 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 K, 4 W.

Hits – PEM Gudmunson 1-2, 1 R, 2 RBI; McNallan 2-3, 1 R, 2 RBI; Dessner 2 RBI; Stock 1 R; Boyum 1-4, 1 R, double, 1RBI; Miller 1-1, 2 R; Newcomb 2 R; Hinrichs 1-2, 2 R, 1 RBI; Wolf 1-3, 1 RBI.

Hits – C/SG Hermanson 1-3, double; Reinhart 2-3; Bauer 1-3; Meiners 1-3, triple; Scanlan 1 R. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Abby Bauer makes the play at third base.

Caledonia/Spring Grove vs.

La Crescent, May 9

La Cres 0 0 1 2 0 6 3 – 12 14 2

C/SG 1 0 0 0 6 1 0 – 8 11 2

In spite of a half-dozen extra base hits for the Warriors, Tuesday’s game went to La Crescent, 12-8. The contest was back and forth from the start, as the Warriors took the early lead, then fell behind 3-1, then rallied in the fifth, taking a 7-3 advantage. But the Lancers responded with six runs in the following inning.

Lydia Melde tripled, as did Meiners. Reinhart, Abby Bauer, Emma Buttell, and Cassie Heimer all collected doubles.

Pitching – LaC – WP Pogodzinski 7.0 IP, 8 R, 7 ER, 11 H, 6 K, 6 W.

C/SG – LP Privet 5.33 IP, 9 R, 8 ER, 12 H, 1 K, 7 W; Welscher 1.67 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 H, 0 K, 4 W.

Hits – LaC McKinnon 3-5, double, 3 RBI; Dahl 3-5, 1 R, 2 RBI; Von Arx 1 RBI; Salow 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Koch 1-4, 2 R; Marx 1-2, 1 R; Walton 3-4, 2 RBI; Dawson 1-2, 3 R, 1 RBI; Rahn 1 R, 1 RBI; Newsome 3 R.

Hits – C/SG Melde 1-5, 1 R, triple; Hermanson 1-4; Reinhart 2-4, 1 R, double, 1 RBI; Bauer 1-3, 2 R, double, 2 RBI; Petersen 2-3, 1 R; Meiners 2-3, 1 R, triple 2 RBI; Buttell 1-3, double, 1 RBI; Scanlan 2 R; Heimer 1-1, double.

Caledonia/Spring Grove vs.

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro

May 11

FC/L 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 – 3 6 3

C/SG 0 0 4 0 2 2 – – 8 10 5

The Warriors put a pair of “Ws” in the record books on Thursday, defeating FC/L back to back 8-3 and 4–2. C/SG scored four runs on as many hits in the third inning of game one, and never looked back. Bauer had a hot bat, hitting 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Grace Privet pitched the entire game while allowing no earned runs.

The nightcap was tied 1-1 going into the top of the seventh. Then with one out, Meiners and Buttell both hit safely, followed by a bunt single from Katelyn Stemper (her second of the game). With the bases loaded, Heimer singled for an RBI, Melde brought Buttell home when she was hit by a pitch, and Hermanson singled Stemper across home plate.

Pitching – FC/L – LP Eickhoff 6.0 IP, 8 R, 7 ER, 10 H, 10 K, 1 W.

C/SG – WP Privet 7.0 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 H, 1 K, 2 W.

Hits – FC/L Jorgenson 3-4, 1 R, double; Eickhoff 1-4; Erickson 1-4, 1 R; Pieper 1-3, 1 R; McKernan 1 RBI.

Hits – C/SG Melde 1 R; Reinhart 2-3, 3 R; Meiners 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Bauer 3-4, 2 R, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Petersen 1-3, 1 RBI; Buttell 1-3, 1 RBI; Privet 2-3, double; Hermanson 1 R.

Game Two:

C/SG 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 – 4 9 0

FC/L 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 2 8 0

Pitching – C/SG WP Welscher 7.0 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 H, 5 K, 4 W.

FC/L – LP Jorgenson 7.0 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 9 H, 6 K, 1 W.

Hits – C/SG Melde 1 RBI; Hermanson 2-4, 1 RBI, Reinhart 1-4; Meiners 2-3, 2 R; Buttell 1-3, 1 R; Stemper 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Heimer 1-3, 1 RBI.

Hits – FC/L Jorgenson 2-4, 1 R; Eickhoff 1-4; Erickson 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Pieper 1-3; Lange 1-2; McKernan 1-2.

Caledonia/Spring Grove vs. Grand Meadow/Leroy-

Ostrander/Kingsland, May 12

GMLOK 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 – 5 8 3

C/SG 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 – 4 6 1

The Warriors saw a 2-1 lead slip away in the top of the fifth, as GMLOK squeaked out a 5-4 win in Caledonia. Visiting pitcher Alayna Meskill was her own best friend on Friday, going 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. The Warriors staged a comeback in the seventh inning – closing the gap to a single run when Melde singled and later scored on a wild pitch. But that’s where the scoring ended.

Pitching – GMLOK – WP Meskill 7.0 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 H, 7 K, 2 W.

C/SG – LP Privet 7.0 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 8 H, 4 K, 7 W.

Hits – GMLOK Welch 1-4, 1 R; Voltz 1-3, double, 2 RBI; Schmidt 1-3; Corson 1-3, 1 R; Voight 2-3, 2 R; Meskill 2-2, 1 R, 2 RBI.

Hits – C/SG Melde 1-3, 2 R; Hermanson 1-4; Reinhart 1R, 1 RBI; Bauer 1-4, Meiners 1-3; Buttell 1-3; Stemper 1-2; Scanlan 1 R.

Three Rivers East 2017

Conf. Season

SOFTBALL W L W L

Cotter 12- 2 13- 4

Cal/SG 5 – 4 5 – 7

La Crescent 4 – 8 4 – 9

Lewiston-Alt 2 -10 2 -10

Fill Cen/L’boro 1 – 9 2 -11

Rushford-Pete 1 -10 1 -13