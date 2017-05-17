Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF CALEDONIA

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

SOLICITATION FOR BIDS

STREET PAVING 2017

The City of Caledonia is soliciting bids for a Street Improvement Project. The project (City Contract No. 2017-1) will consist of the following streets:

S. East St. 32 x 568 x 3

N. East St. 22 x 190 x 2

S. Hokah St. 32 x 266 x 3

S. Ramsey St. 31 x 267 x 3

E. South St. 32 x 250 x 3

E. Washington St & S. 5th St. 32 x 275 x 4

N. Decorah St. 30 x 295 x 3

N. Ramsey St. 32 x 307 x 3

S. Pine St. 31 x 1,055 x 3

Completed sealed bids shall be returned to the City Clerks Office no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2017

The City Council reserves the right to waive minor informalities and reject any and/or all bids.

a. Contractor will do all prep work, including but not limited to:

Final grading, watering, and compaction prior to paving.

Adjusting of manholes and water valve boxes as needed for paving.

Repair of all soft spots in roadway prior to paving on a time and material

basis. (Contractor will notify City about soft spots prior to repair.)

b. HMA is required to confirm to SPWEB-240B mix design.

c. Paving will be done to a compacted average of 2, 3, or 4 in relation to which street from the above list is being worked on.

d. Price is to include tack coat between lifts.

e. Bids to be by cost per street basis.

f. Old pavement removal and saw cutting will be completed by City of Caledonia at time of removal.

g. The Contractor shall furnish a Certificate of Insurance showing coverages for General Liability, Auto and Workers Compensation, if Workers Compensation applies.

h. All work shall be completed on or before September 30, 2017.

Sealed bids will be sent directly to City Clerk/Administrator, and clearly marked 2017 Street Project Bids, 231 E. Main St., P.O. Box 232, Caledonia, MN 55921.

Adam Swann

Clerk-Administrator

City of Caledonia, MN

Phone: (507) 725-3450

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 17, 24, 31, 2017

688706

