Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HOUSTON

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 28-PR-17-336

In Re: Estate of

Mark Forrest Sauer,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Forrest Sauer, whose address is 16225 Pleasant Valley Rd., Caledonia, Minnesota 55921, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: May 5, 2017

/s/ Darlene L. Larson

Registrar

/s/ Gayle Adamson

Deputy Court Administrator

Jed J. Hammell (MN# 0320043)

Hammell & Murphy, PLLP

110 E. Main St.

PO Box 149

Caledonia Minnesota 55921

Telephone: (507)725-3361

Facsimile: (507) 725-5627

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 17, 24, 2017

686827