Elaine Lucielle Wruck, 84, of Winona, died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at St. Anne Extended Healthcare.

She was born on December 9, 1932 in Stevens Point, Wis., to Alex and Edith (Tokarski) Pieczynski. Elaine married Richard Wruck, they had 5 children together and they were Grade A dairy farmers, something Elaine was very proud of. In addition to being a dairy farmer, Elaine was a bank teller and a school crossing guard. She also volunteered at her church. She loved to travel, camp, fish and bake. Elaine is survived by her children, Christopher (Wendy) Wruck, Paula (Richie) Large, and John (Rachel) Wruck; grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Vick, Adrian (Mary) Wruck, and Calvin Wruck; great-grandchildren, Abby, Andrew, Alexzander, Dylan, Henry, and Maxwell; and siblings, Ruth Werachowski, Joan Drake, and Lawrence Pieczynski. She is preceded in death by her children, Debra Holtz and Rachel Wruck, brother Donald Pieczynski, sister Mary Lou Violet, and her parents.

A Funeral Mass will be at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father James Berning officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Elaine will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, Minn. Please share a memory of Elaine and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.