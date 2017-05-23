After 12 years as head boys basketball coach, Josh Diersen stepping down

File photo

Josh Diersen shown here directing his players in practice from this past fall, stepped down as head boys basketball coach.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

“I’ve got a three year old and a one year old and your kids are only kids once, you don’t get that time back,” said head coach Josh Diersen following his resignation after 12 years as the Caledonia Warrior boys head basketball coach. “It was time. Summers have been a lot with coaching. I’m looking forward to taking time with my family.”

Diersen said he knew the time was right as he’s got great assistant coaches and the program is in a good place.

“Dan Reinhart, Scott Koepke, Brad King, Jeremy Leis, the program has good assistants in place,” Diersen said.

In addition to family, Diersen also said he plans to take more time for the family business.

“Josh Diersen resigned Monday, May 15,” said athletic director Scott Sorenson. “He stated that with his two kids and the family business it has just become too much. In the conversation I had with him, he is at peace with his decision and stated he was very happy with the direction of the program, the staff, the community and the support of the administration.”

“From my perspective we are sad to see Josh go, he and his staff have done a excellent job of building this program to be a state contender year in and year out,” Sorenson said. “I was hoping he would continue for the next 20 years. They have done it the right way by building from the youth levels up. I understand he is doing what is best for him and his family; I applaud him for that. We would welcome Josh back at anytime he decides he wants to get back into it.”

Friend and assistant coach Jeremy Leis said the news was bittersweet.

“I’ve coached with my best fiend for 12 years and feel like I was part of something special,” Leis said of Diersen. “All the years of struggle getting beat by La Crescent and Plainview. All the guys we coached that ended in tears after another loss. All the summers grinding all summer trying to give our guys an opportunity to win. All the parents that got it, and the ones that never understood us, judged us thinking it was about our ego. The goal always has been to give kids the opportunities we had, the experience we had, to fight with your buddies. Grind, grind, grind our kids learned nothing is given it’s earned.”

What he’ll miss

The coach brought the Warrior basketball program to new heights. Earning trips to state competition for three straight years before missing out on a return trip this year, Diersen said on the court that is what he’ll miss most.

“Every time you go to state, that’s special,” he said. “It’s definitely special being up there.”

Off the court Diersen said he’ll miss the boys that he’s helped guide into becoming young men.

“Ex-players have been texting me well wishes, old memories, most of them off of the court,” he said. “Other coaches from the area and from the conference have been sending me well wishes. It’s nice. I’ve got a lot of great memories.”

What’s next for the program?

Diersen’s recommendation as far as a replacement goes would be Brad King. King, who has been an assistant with the program, has three sons who play.

“He’s highly qualified to take over,” Diersen said. “He’d be my recommendation.”

Regardless of who is next, Diersen is confident that the right mix of coaches and players are in the pipeline and that the successes enjoyed by the recent teams will continue in to the forseeable future.

After 12 years as a head coach and another three years as a junior high coach before that, Josh Diersen, affectionately refered to as “JD” by his players said “it’s time to move on.”

“Once October, November comes around I might be aching to go,” he laughed. “But I’m at peace with the decision.”

Diersen consulted family, friends and former coaches to consult about the tough decision.

“It was a hell of a run,” he said. “I know the program is in a good place and it’s not like I’m moving away. I’ll still be around and will probably volunteer with the program wherever I can.”