Boys golf team in action vs. La Crescent, Stewartville

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Ryan Schroeder has been golfing very well for the Warriors and is a key leader on a young Warrior squad.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Lancers of La Crescent defeated the Warrior boys golf team, 168 to 208, on Thursday, May 18.

For the Warriors senior Logan Larson, was the low round of the day, shooting a 49.

Ryan Schroeder, Will Hoskins and Riley Augedahl each shot a 54 while Isaiah Linhart shot a 51. Dominic Konkel shot a 61 on the day.

“The last couple weeks the kids have gotten a lot of golf in,” said head coach Jeremy Leis. “They are starting to understand what needs to change for our program to move foreword. The lack of practice has been difficult but has shown the guys how important practice is and how we all need to lock in for these days.”

Vs. Stewartville

The Warrior boys were 10 strokes off the pace against Stewartville as they shot a 398 to 388 by the Tigers.

Several Warrior golfers shot good scores overall with Logan Larson shooting a 95. Ryan Schroeder was just two strokes behind with a 97 and Riley Augedahl shot a 99.

Rounding out the scoring were Will Hoskins with a 108, Isaiah Reinhart with a 107 and Dominic Konkel with a 116.

“It has been a really fun year for me as a coach, this group has a great attitude and that starts with the leadership of our older guys,” Leis said. “Logan has had a challenging spring so far but his attitude is great, when it’s time to go to work he doesn’t mess around. He’s been a great example for our younger guys.”

JH Conference tournament

Shawn Privet shot a 70 on a par 35 course in the junior high conference tournament. The score put him tied for 13th.

Privet shot a seven on holes one, two, four, and seven.

He carded a low round six on hole #8, overcoming his worst hole of the day on hole #7, where he shot a 10.

He had an eight on hole three and nines on holes five and nine. The Three Rivers Tournament was held in Preston.

Nice job Mr. Privet.

This week the Warrior varsity golfers will compete in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament in Willow Creek on Thursday, May 25.

“We have the conference tournament this Thursday at Willow Creek, the site of our section tourney,” Leis said. “We will get three good days of practice in before that and I expect the team to keep growing going into tournament time.”