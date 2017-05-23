Grand opening planned at Mary Ann’s Floral

Submitted

Sisters Arien O’Heron and Aimee Welscher at their Caledonia business. Mary Ann’s Floral has been a part of the local community for 65 years.

Sisters Aimee Welscher and Arien O’Heron have dreamed of running their own business for years. So when the opportunity to buy Mary Ann’s Floral at 308 E. Main Street in Caledonia came their way, the pair took the plunge.

And it’s been a good fit. Welsher studied horticulture and floral technology at RCTC, while O’Heron went to college to be an accountant.

“She does the numbers, and I do the floral design,” Aimee said. “I just love the creative aspect, and she enjoys having her own business.”

Specially-designed arrangements are available for any occasion, including weddings, funerals, holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, or just about anything else, Welscher noted.

A grand opening/open house is planned for Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 27, from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m.

The event includes plenty of sale items, door prizes, special treats, and refreshments.

Customers will find bedding plants, (including vegetables and flowers), hanging baskets, planters, seeds, fertilizers, and much more. Memorial Day flowers, including silk arrangements, are also available.