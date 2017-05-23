Marian Rauk retiring from Caledonia Care and Rehab after decades of service

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

After nearly 28 years, Marian Rauk is retiring as administrator at Caledonia Care and Rehab.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

A few weeks shy of her 28th year, Caledonia Care & Rehab Administrator Marian Rauk will be retiring on May 27.

“I started in 1976 as a nursing assistant,” Rauk said. “After I had another child, in 1978, I went back as a nursing assistant again on nights.”

Three little ones later, Rauk was back with Care and Rehab in July of 1989.

“In July it will be 28 years for me here,” she smiled.

She served as an RN, the assistant director and director of nursing before her latest position as Administrator, which she began in 2012.

“It’s been a ride,” she laughed. “I have worked with wonderful people who care deeply about the population we serve and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to provide quality care.”

Rauk is proud to have been part of making the establishment “more like home,” and “less institutional.”

“It has been the trend in the industry in converting over to a more home like atmosphere versus the former institutional feel of the buildings previously. I am real proud to have been a part of what we’ve built here. Our staff have worked tirelessly.”

Plenty of changes

Rauk smiled when she thought back to converting the businesses records from hand-written to computer records.

“We were all scared,” she said. “I was scared.”

She also pointed with pride to the conversion that has happened in the dining area from standard meals served at a set time to more of an ‘a-la-carte’ opportunity for the residents to enjoy.

“We did a sleep study to eliminate night noises,” Rauk said. “We’re really working to become mindful of the entire environment and to keep it as home-like as possible.”

Gone are the days when the cleaning staff came in a 5:00 am and made noises typically associated with cleaning an area.

“We’ve tried to make it more like a home, and I think we’ve done a good job of that,” she said.

What she’ll miss most

“The people I’ve worked with for the 40 years since I’ve started my work life,” Rauk said when asked about what she’ll miss the most about the job.

Her future plans include spending time with her seven grand children, who she hopes to be able to see more often in retirement.

She said for now she is “keeping her options open,” as far as it relates to her future.

“But definitely spending more time with loved ones,” she smiled.

Rauk said as Care and Rehab transitions during this phase, she plans to be available and will help in any way needed.

There are many future things in the works at Caledonia Care and Rehab and despite the fact that you won’t see Rauk there on a daily basis, if you look closely there will be many things that the director led the agency towards accomplishing in her distinguished career at Caledonia Care and Rehab.