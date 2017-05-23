By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Mell Chiropractic invites you to their open house on Thursday, May 25, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The business has expanded thanks to their new space at the former Caledonia Vet Clinic on West Main Street.

“The new office location is about three times larger than our old space,” said office manager Stephanie Mell. “We now have an expanded reception room, a dedicated file room/business office, two treatment rooms, a private office for Dr. Geoff, and an unfinished space that can be utilized down the road if we choose to add X-Ray services or need an additional treatment room.”

Expanding the space has meant that the business can offer additional services which the limitations of the previous location did not allow for.

“With the new office, we have hired a part-time office person,” said Mell. “At our old location, we didn’t physically have the space for another desk even though we could have used the help! Sara Ludgood started with us last week and originally grew up in Caledonia also. We currently are using the second treatment room when any therapies such as icing or muscle stimulation is needed, but are planning to have a second adjusting table in the near future in there that will allow Dr. Geoff to do a couple different things from what he can now.”

The Mells, Dr. Geoff Mell and his wife Stephanie, are excited to show off the newly remodeled space.

They’ve been in the new location since late February.

Several local contractors did the remodel and Geoff himself did some of the work as well.

“As for the remodel, we did the demo work ourselves with a lot of help from our families,” Mell said. “We gutted the entire building down to the original brick walls and in the process discovered that the original tin ceiling was still in place and in tact. Meiners Contruction was our contractor and Richie, Shane, and Mike were fantastic to work with! Other local companies were: Floor Guys of Eitzen, Brad’s Electric, Tri-State Insul Tec, and Valley Heating. For the things they were not able to do, we worked with other local companies. We started demo the first week of October and moved in on February 24.”

Everyone is invited and encouraged to come out and tour the new location and learn about what the business has to offer this Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The business is just another chapter in the long history of the building in downtown Caledonia.

“This building was the original post office in Caledonia and was built by the Sprague family,” said Mell. “It has been a doctor’s office and a vet clinic, we have also been told that it may have been a general store and a pool hall at one time.”