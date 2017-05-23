Public Record for May 24, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office May 11 to May 18, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Matthew Alan Dolan, 20, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Mitchell Ray Ebata, 29, La Crosse, Wis., no insurance, fined $275, no Minnesota driver’s license, fined $100.

Hannah Helen Potter, 17, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Elizabeth Anne Taylor, 34, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100, two counts child passenger restraint system – improperly worn/used, fined $50 each.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

David Alan Bartelson, Jr., 31, Houston, Minn., 4th degree DUI, probation, fined $500.

Jake Henry Dyer, 30, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

Brody Christian Holter, 20, Houston, Minn., liquor, possession by person under 21, fined $175.

Jeffery Dean McClure, 52, Caledonia, Minn., 3rd degree DWI, 30 days local confinement (20 days good time) followed by 60 days soberlink in place, probation, fined $705.

Austin David Peplinski, 18, Houston, Minn., liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

Audra Grace Picker, 33, Rochester, Minn., speeding, fined $215.

James Dean Schutte, 35, Brownsvillle, Minn., violation of domestic abuse no contact order, local confinement, 10 days credit for time served, probation, giving false name and date of birth to oficer, concurrent sentence, two other cases.

Sean Patrick Steele, 22, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $215.

Cassidy Marie Turner, 19, Viola, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

Timothy Dale Venus, 21, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Leonora Virginia Erickson, 27, La Crosse, Wis., must carry proof of insurance while operating vehicle, fined $275.

Eric Nathan Garcia, 42, Spring Grove, Minn., following more closely than reasonable and prudent, fined $125.

James Dean Schutte, 35, Brownsville, Minn., stalking – intent to injure, domestic assault, local confinement credit for time served, 38 days, probation, fined $375.

Edward Allen James Shukis, 23, Caledonia, Minn., neglect/endagerment of a child, amended disposition, probation, sentence to service 40 hours.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Matthew Steven Mundsack, 24, Genoa, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Keith Alan Springer, 63, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.

Ryan Keith Hemesath, 25, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

James Gregory Rosendahl, 41, Waukon, Iowa, seat belt required, fined $100.

Ethan Joseph Zahn, 18, Eitzen, Iowa, operate with expired registration, fined $105.

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Harley Bogator Deveny, 37, Brownsville, Minn., operate without registration, fined $125.