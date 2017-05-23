School board meetings held in Brownsville this month, Eitzen will be in June

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia area school board held their annual meeting for May in Brownsville.

Barton sent out an email to district residents especially those in Brownsville as the board is working with all of its communities to learn how it can best serve the towns.

“We hope to hear from Brownsville residents on how our school district can better serve you,” Barton said in an email.

The June meeting of the school board will be held in Eitzen on June 19.

Residents of that community are encouraged to come out and meet the board and share anything they’d like to with the board.

Other news

• Following a unanimous roll call vote, the Caledonia area school board voted to submit a notice of termination non-renewal of contract to non-tenured teacher Jason Cognac.

The termination will be effective the end of the current school year.

In addition, the board accepted the resignation of Mitchell Banse as the junior high girls basketball coach effective at the end of this school year.

• The board authorized the bidding of bread, dairy and petroleum products for the upcoming school year.

• The board approved the city of Caledonia to use the school district’s platform risers.

• The board approved and adopted several policies.

• Student school board member Nick Logging was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the Minnesota School Board Association for his year’s of service on the Caledonia school board.