Warrior track teams compete at Dover-Eyota

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Mariah Schroeder wins the 100-Meter dash, Kaitlin Conniff (far left) and Amber Conniff also pictured in the 100 dash finals.

The sprinters for the girls track team are improving each week and should post some very competitive times come tournament time.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Last week’s Dover-Eyota Invitational track meet featured athletes from ten programs, including Caledonia/Spring Grove. The May 18 gathering included 19 scored events for the ladies and 23 scored events for the gents.

D-E won the women’s crown with 126 points, followed by Lake City (117.33). Plainview-Elgin-Millville took third with 106.33, while C/SG finished fourth at 60.33. Team rankings for the boys found P-E-M first with 98 points, while Dover-Eyota and Lake City tied for second with 80 points each. Byron finished fourth with 76 points, while C/SG took fifth (62 points).

Warrior Mariah Schroeder won the 100-meter dash. Teammates Amber Conniff (third), and Kaitlin Conniff (sixth), also earned team points in that event. In the 200, Amber Conniff finished second, while teammate Maria Schieber took fourth. Schieber also won the 400, breaking the field record in the process with a time of 1:01.92.

The Warrior 4×100 relay team of Amber and Kaitlin Conniff, Mariah Schroeder and Eliza Welscher also won their event while setting an new field record (51.52). In the 4×200, C/SG took fifth. That team included Jenna Scanlan, Rachel Welsh, Haley Jennings, and Madison Winjum. Jennings also earned team points by taking fourth in high jump. Welsh split a point with two other competitors while tying for sixth in that event, too. And Winjum took fourth in long jump, earning three team points.

In the boys’ 100, Warriors Ezekiel Ott and Jack Beardmore finished second and third, respectively. C/SG senior Mitchell Bechtel won the 200. Teammates Beardmore (third) and Cullen Patterson (sixth) also earned team points in that race. Warrior Bryan DeWitt earned a team point in the 1600, finishing sixth.

C/SG took second in the boys’ 4×100. That crew featured Bechtel, Ben McCabe, Ott, and Sam Barthel. The same four sprinters also took second place in the 4×200. That second heat was a fast one, with both the winning squad from P-E-M and the Warriors breaking the previous field record.

In the throwing arena, Warrior Jordan Jaster took third place in shot put, and fifth in discus. Teammate Taylor Holty earned third place points flinging the discus.