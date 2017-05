ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

School District #299 is seeking the following bids for the 2017-2018 school year:

1) Gasoline

2) No. 2 Fuel

3) Milk/Dairy Products

Quotations will be received at the District Office until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Anyone interested in bidding on these products Should contact the District Office for specifications at 507-725-3389.

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 24, 31, 2017

690566