County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Chairperson Miller

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the April 25, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $21,546.64

Road & Bridge Fund 38,325.20

—————

Total $59,871.84

=========

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to discontinue home health services effective July 31, 2017.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported on bids which were received for S.A.P. 28-599-091 (Swede Bottom Road Project). On the recommendation of Engineer Pogodzinski, motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to accept the low bid of Van Gundy Excavating LLP in the amount of $214,103.00.

Environmental Services Director Frank reported on an application for a Conditional Use Permit on behalf of Shawn and Chelsey Senn to build a dwelling in Jefferson Township on less than 40 acres in an agricultural district. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the issuance of said permit.

Environmental Services Director Frank reported on an application for a Conditional Use Permit on behalf of Jamin and Nicole Ramsay to build a dwelling in Brownsville Township on less than 40 acres in an agricultural district. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the issuance of said permit.

Environmental Services Director Frank reported on an application for a Conditional Use Permit on behalf of Darin Meyer to expand a feedlot in Wilmington Township that will accommodate 300 or more animal units. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the issuance of said permit.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger requested approval of a contract for the Sentence to Services Program effective July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve said contract.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger requested approval of a contract with i:SPACE Furniture, Inc., dba iSPACE environments effective May 3, 2017 through May 2, 2018 for maintenance of equipment utilized by the courts. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve said contract.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger requested changing the classification of Randy Hongerholt from Laborer, Step 3 to Maintenance Specialist, step 3 effective May 3, 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the same.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger recommended hiring Jacob Reburn as Mechanic, B24-2, step 1 effective June 5, 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Jacob Reburn as stated.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger recommended hiring Rachel Meyer as Jailer/Dispatcher, B23-2, step 1 effective May 22, 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Rachel Meyer as stated.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger recommended hiring Zachary Swedberg as a Sheriffs Deputy C42, step 1 effective May 17, 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Zachary Swedberg as stated.

Auditor Meiners requested approval of a Minnesota Lawful Gambling Premises Permit Application on behalf of Houston Money Creek Snowriders Snowmobile Club for gambling activities to be held at Valley High Country Club. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-18

BE IT RESOLVED that the Houston County Board of Commissioners does hereby approve the Minnesota Lawful Gambling Premises Permit Application on behalf of Houston Money Creek Snowriders Snowmobile Club for gambling activities to be conducted at Valley High Country Club, Mound Prairie Township.

Auditor Meiners requested approval of a Maintenance and Grooming Application on behalf of Viking Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-19

BE IT RESOLVED By the Board of County Commissioners, Houston County, Minnesota, that it approves the Maintenance and Grooming application of the Viking Ridge Riders and authorizes the Board Chairperson to sign an agreement with the Department of Natural Resources.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-20

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Houston County Board of Commissioners that we hereby request the Congress of the United States to appropriate sufficient funds such that 100% of the Refuge Revenue Sharing payments can be made to all localities hosting national wildlife refuges in the ensuing fiscal year, and all fiscal years thereafter, AND that congress restore National Wildlife Refuge System Operations and Maintenance funding to FY2010 levels such that the System can fulfill its mission to conserve fish and wildlife and provide exceptional educational and recreational opportunities for all Americans.

There being no further business and the time being 10:50 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, May 16, 2017.BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

THE ABOVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS ONLY A SUMMARY. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE HOUSTON COUNTY AUDITORS OFFICE AS WELL AS ON THE HOUSTON COUNTY WEBSITE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING WEB ADDRESS: http://www.co.houston.mn.us/

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 24, 2017

692085