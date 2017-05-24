Harold Dewey Heaney passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at the age of 85, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born September 9, 1931, in Caledonia to Dewey and Lydia (Pinski) Heaney. On February 3, 1951, Harold married Alice Twite and together they had four children. He served in Korea for the United States Army from 1952 until 1954. Harold was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3833, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 191, and the Loveless-Eikens American Legion Post 191, where he served as commander for five years. He was awarded a trophy for volunteer of the year at a Department Convention. Harold received a certificate award for getting his post over goal for membership five years in a row while he was commander and a gold watch from member of Post 191 for all his work opening and managing the Legion Bar for three and one half years.

Harold was a truck driver for 57 years; 39 of those were over the road, with 23 of those years at Caledonia Haulers. Harold was the first full-time driver to retire from Caledonia Haulers. His retirement didn’t last long as he went to work part-time for SnoPac Foods for nine years before finally calling it quits. He earned several awards for his safe driving.

Survivors include, his wife of 66 years, Alice; son, Harold Jr., (Susie) Heaney; son-in-law, Jerry Hajek; six grandchildren, Jeff (Traci), Joe (Tammy), Jared (Amy), and Jadi Heaney, Angie (Scott) Dolle, Dennis (Amy) Hajek; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Halverson; two brothers-in-law, Donald Smerud and LaVern (Annette) Twite; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Steve and Kathy Popplewell; Jose Reinke; and Kelsey Schuttemeier.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Lyle and Mark; his daughter, Linda Hajek; granddaughter, Kimberly; sister, Alys Ann Smerud; brother, Earlyn; two half-sisters, Luella Smith and Marie Cherry; mother and father-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and seven brothers-in-law.

Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2017, at Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St. Pastor Debbie King Quale will officiate. Following the service military honors will be rendered outside the church by the American Legion Post 191 and the VFW Post 3833, both of Caledonia, and the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard. Burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.