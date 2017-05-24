Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 30, 2006

MORTGAGOR:

Lynn Schleich, a single person.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc..

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 7, 2006 Houston County Recorder, Document No. 243654, as corrected by Mortgage recorded on August 25, 2006 as document no. 244290

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Green Tree Servicing LLC now known as Ditech Financial LLC. Dated January 13, 2014 Recorded January 17, 2014, as Document No. A276654.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100015700069354567

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:

Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS:

147 2nd Avenue Southwest,

Spring Grove, MN 55974

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 260191000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 13 and 14 in Gilbertsons Addition to the City, formerly Village, of Spring Grove, Minnesota (West End Annex)

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Houston

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $79,500.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$71,977.44

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Houston County Sheriffs Office, 306 South Marshall, Suite 1100, Caledonia, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: May 18, 2017

Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a

Green Tree Servicing LLC

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

8 – 17-002628 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 24, 31,

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017

692080