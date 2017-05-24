Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HOUSTON

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 28-PR-17-377

Estate of

Martha B. Bunge,

Decedent

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedents last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 30, at 2:00 p.m., by this Court at 306 S Marshall St, Caledonia, Minnesota.

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: May 17, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Carmine Sturino

Judge of District Court

/s/ Darlene L. LArson

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Timothy A. Murphy

Hammell & Murphy PLLP

PO Box 149

Caledonia, MN 55921

Attorney License No: 76594

Telephone: (507) 725-3361

FAX: (507) 725-5627

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 24, 31, 2017

692100