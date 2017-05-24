Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HOUSTON
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 28-PR-17-377
Estate of
Martha B. Bunge,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedents last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 30, at 2:00 p.m., by this Court at 306 S Marshall St, Caledonia, Minnesota.
Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: May 17, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Carmine Sturino
Judge of District Court
/s/ Darlene L. LArson
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Timothy A. Murphy
Hammell & Murphy PLLP
PO Box 149
Caledonia, MN 55921
Attorney License No: 76594
Telephone: (507) 725-3361
FAX: (507) 725-5627
Published in
The Caledonia Argus
May 24, 31, 2017
692100