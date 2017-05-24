Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HOUSTON

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 28-PR-17-253

In Re: Estate of

Norbert Henry Schroeder, also known as

Norbert Schroeder,

Decedent

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated December 6, 1989, and a Codicil dated November 15,1995. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Marilyn Schroeder, whose address is 200 6th St W, Kaukauna, Wisconsin 54130, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 4, 2017

/s/ Darlene L. Larson

Co-Registrar

/s/ Gayle Adamson

Deputy Court Administrator

Timothy A. Murphy (MN# 76594)

Hammell & Murphy PLLP

PO Box 149

Caledonia Minnesota 55921

Telephone: (507) 725-3361

Facsimile: (507) 725-5627

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 24, 31, 2017

692168