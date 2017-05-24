School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 299

Abbreviated Board Meeting Minutes

April 17, 2017

The Board of Education of Independent School District No. 299, Caledonia, Minnesota, met in a regular school board meeting in the Middle/High School Media Center. The meeting was called to order by Chair Kelley McGraw at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said. The school board members present were Jared Barnes, Melissa Marschall, Emily McGonigle, Kelley McGraw, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, Spencer Yohe, and student school board representative Nathan Hagerott. Also present were Ben Barton, Gina Meinertz, Mary Morem, Jean Klinski, Dan McGonigle, Jon and Karen Hagerott and Kathy Green and Kirk Schneidawind from MSBA. Absent was Nancy Runningen and school board representative Nicholas Loging.

Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Jared Barnes to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Emily McGonigle, seconded by Michelle Werner to approve the following consent agenda items: Approval of March 20, 2017, Regular School Board Minutes; approval the electronic transfers and bills due and payable amounting to $599,761.49 including check numbers 61387 through 61532 along with electronic transfers from MSDLAF to Merchants Bank in the amount of $950,000.00; approve the resignation/retirement of Mary Lilliquist at the end of the 2016-2017 school year with thanks for her forty years of service and dedication to the school district; approve the resignation/retirement of Barbara Rollins at the end of the 2016-2017 school year with thanks for her twenty years of service and dedication to the school district; ratify the hiring of Scott Sorenson as the head girls basketball coach beginning the 2017-2018 school year at V/20 years at $3,898.21; ratify the hiring of Mathew Barr as a full-time janitor beginning March 27, 2017, at I/0 years at $10.55 per hour; approve students to attend the Minnesota State FFA Convention trip on April 23, 2017, through April 25, 2017; adopt the Student Surveys Policy #520; adopt the Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students Policy #529; adopt the Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources Policy #721; adopt the Equal Educational Opportunity Policy #102; adopt the Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Consideration Policy #206; adopt the Development, Adoption and Implementation of Policies #208; adopt the Equal Employment Opportunity Policy #401; adopt the Disability Nondiscrimination Policy #402; and to have the May 15, 2017, regular school board meeting held at the Brownsville City Hall beginning at 6:00 p.m. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Jared Barnes to grant the request of having a Bass Fishing Club and that they can utilize the Caledonia High School name in their endeavors. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Member Michelle Werner introduced the Resolution Discontinuing and Reducing Educational Programs and Positions and moved its adoption. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Emily McGonigle. Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Jared Barnes, Melissa Marschall, Emily McGonigle, Kelley McGraw, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, and Spencer Yohe. The following voted against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Emily McGonigle to add the following programs beginning the 2017-2018 school year: 1.00 FTE Kindergarten through 12th Grade Special Education Teacher; 0.1716 FTE Middle/High School Social Studies; 0.1716 FTE Middle/High School Science; and 0.1716 FTE Middle/High School Physical Education/Nutrition. Motion carried by unanimous vote. Member Michelle Werner introduced the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Non-renewal of the Teaching Contract for Emily Engan, a Probationary Teacher and moved its adoption. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Jared Barnes. Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Jared Barnes, Melissa Marschall, Emily McGonigle, Kelley McGraw, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, and Spencer Yohe. The following voted against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Moved by Melissa Marschall, seconded by Emily McGonigle to adjourn the meeting at 7:41 p.m. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

These minutes are only a summary and complete minutes are available at the school district office or on the school district website at www.cps.k12.mn.us

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 24, 2017

690562