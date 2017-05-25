Charles A. Brown

Our father, Charles Alfred “Charlie” Brown, age 91, drew his last breath on this earth on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Gundersen Hospital, La Crosse, and began his heavenly journey. He was born May 1, 1926 in Chicago, Ill., to Grace and Herbert Brown. When his mother died in 1934, Dad and his four siblings were raised by his grandmother “Banny.” He was always proud of his Chicago heritage, remembering often his schooling at St. Ferdinands and later at St. Mel high school, where he graduated in 1944.

From 1944 to 1946 he served in the Army Air Corps, and relished recalling his time in the south Pacific and on Tinian island. After service he attended Wright Jr. College in Chicago, and began working for Sears, Roebuck Co. It was in Chicago that he met and married Cleo Meyer from Caledonia, and in 1955 they moved to Caledonia. He worked for Sears in La Crosse for a couple years before opening Brown’s Gas & Appliance in Caledonia. Later he worked briefly for AAA of Minnesota, before starting a 20 year career with Fiberite in Winona, where he retired in 1990. He was long a member of the American Legion, VFW, the K of Cs, and St. Mary’s parish.

He enjoyed a quiet retirement. He and Cleo took several European trips, but mostly he enjoyed working around the house and being and avid reader and TV consumer. Till the end he was well-informed on history, science, sports and the unknown. We hope now he has found the answers to many of life’s mysteries.

He was preceded in death by wife Cleo in 2012, parents Grace and Herbert, stepmothers Daisy and Harriet, four siblings, Ethel, Grace, Bud and Bob, and niece Judy. He is survived by sons Steve of Caledonia, Tim of Minnetonka and Dave (Sue) of Texas; grandchildren Maggie, Sam, Jessica and Rachel; sister-in-law Marilyn Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews.

We are thankful to the great staff at Caledonia Care & Rehab who took care of Dad these past two years. Their kindness knows no bounds. And to the compassionate care he received at Gundersen Hospital.

“You were a good man, Charlie Brown!”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sat., May 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Fasnacht will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Sat. morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.