Harold William Miller, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2017, at age 83.

He was born on August 7, 1933 on the family farm in rural Hokah, to the late John P. and Emma (Lehman) Miller. He is lovingly survived by his wife Monica (Ahler). Harold is also survived by his siblings Martin, Gertrude Miller, Mac, Lucille (John) Petersen, Conrad and Albert. He will be loved, remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Harold received his Bachelor of Arts from Marquette University. He was a Missionary of Sacred Heart M.S.C., and later went on to work for Nestle in Burlington. After 20 years of dedicated service, he retired from the Wisconsin Job Service.

Together, Monica and Harold attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. They also were members of Blesses Sacrament Seniors.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S 58th St., Milwaukee, WI, on Thursday, June 1, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s cemetery in Burlington, Wis., at 3 p.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.