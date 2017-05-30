13th annual Touchdown Club fundraiser is this Saturday at Ma Cal Grove

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The 13th annual Touchdown Club golf fundraiser will take place this Saturday, June 3 at Ma Cal Grove.

Tee times are at 9 a.m. in the morning with dinner being served at 5:30 p.m.

“The dinner will be served by the football players,” said Touchdown Club president Greg Hoscheit. “This is our major fund-raising event for the year.”

Hoscheit said the monies raised help provide equipment for the Warrior football team.

“It helps provide needed equipment, pay camp fees, other fees from the youth football program on up to varsity,” Hoscheit said. “With the school, we have a limited budget so it helps with the Touchdown club to be able to help provide those things for the players.”

Hoscheit said so many in the community are very supportive of the event as well as the team.

“We have so many generous sponsors,” he said. “And we appreciate their help.”

There will be many silent auction items as well as a live auction immediately following dinner.

The guest speaker this year is Mike Sherels, former U of M linebackers coach.

Mike Sherels bio

Mike Sherels was the University of Minnesota linebackers coach from March 2014 through December 2017. Sherels worked with the Minnesota linebackers as a defensive graduate assistant in 2013 and was also an assistant coordinator of recruiting operations in 2014. Sherels joined the staff in early 2011 as a special assistant to the head coach and has also worked closely with Minnesota’s alumni.

The Rochester, Minn., native graduated from Minnesota in 2007 with a degree in business and marketing education and received his master’s degree in May 2014. He played for the Gophers from 2003-07 and served as a captain during his junior and senior year. He is the only Minnesota walk-on ever to be named a two-time captain. Sherels started 30 games and recorded 219 tackles during his four-year career. His 104 tackles in 2006 led the Gophers.

Sherels’ career at Minnesota was also decorated with off-field accolades. As a senior, he was honored with the Neil Fredenburg Award for Courage and Love of the Game. As a junior, he was presented with the Carl Eller Award as the team’s most outstanding defensive player and the Paul Giel Award for Unselfishness and Most Concern about the University of Minnesota.

Last August, Sherels underwent a minor procedure to stop a spontaneous internal bleed in his colon. He suffered from a drug allergy that resulted in numerous blood clots that suffocated his digestive tract. He spent 10 days in ICU, underwent four surgeries to remove his entire small intestine, right colon and part of his transverse colon. Sherels had been given slim chances of survival, let alone leading a normal life. However, 5 days after his last surgery he was discharged directly from ICU and gradually returned to work. He was reinstated as the linebackers coach on October 8 for the Gophers home game vs. Iowa.

Sherels underwent another major surgery in January 2017 to reconnect his remaining digestive organs to allow him to eat again. He remains dependent on intravenous nutrition every night, but is hopeful medical advancements and great care from the Mayo Clinic will help his body learn to reabsorb nutrition.

Sherels and his wife, Emily, have four children. Valerie, Quinton, Lyla and Cecilia.