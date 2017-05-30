Council approves new sport at city park

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Pickleball is coming to Caledonia. On May 22, city council members approved a proposal from Ken Van Den Boom, who offered to turn the southeast corner of the city’s east tennis court into a pickleball venue.

“Under my plan, I will do all the crack repair, apply all coats of materials, apply all coats of paint, (and) line the court,” Van Den Boom wrote in the proposal. “I will provide a temporary net, outdoor pickleballs, temporary paddle use, and act as instructor for a Community Education pickleball class.”

“It’s played on a court that’s 20 feet wide, 44 feet long,” Van Den Boom added during the meeting, “which has an advantage over tennis because the tennis courts up there are in need of an awful lot of attention. I’ve found an area where I can fill in well enough to paint and create a pickleball court…

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, they claim.”

“I have talked to several people from town, and not from town, that go south for the winter, and they have talked about pickleball,” councilman Bob Burns said.

Three plans (ranging in cost from $484 to $1141, minus the cost of locally-provided sand to mix with surface paint for better traction) were considered to rehab the site. The council voted to spend up to $586 plus the cost of sand to refurbish the tennis court for pickleball. The project will be paid for by the Park and Rec fund.

Van Den Boom said that the new court should be up and running by the end of June.

Administrative reports

City administrator Adam Swann reported no major problems with the recent electrical substation changeover. “What went really well is that we’re going to be invoiced $50,739 (for the project), and we received the bid of ‘not to exceed $81,829,’ so we’re $31,000 under what the bid was.”

The Aquatic Center grand opening is still scheduled for June 6, but some of the work is coming down to the wire. A Minnesota Department of Health inspection had to be postponed due to a problem with some pool tile which will require re-work. “We’re trying to get that completed as soon as possible,” Swann said. “They (the contractor) initially gave us a new date of June 5, which, obviously, is not good. So I called them back and said that wouldn’t work, and they are trying now to have it done by June 2.

Bids for 2017 street paving are due by the end of May, so the council can decide which to proceed with in June, Swann added.

Other votes

Council members voted to not waive tort liability limits again this year. That leaves statutory limits of $500,000 (for an individual) on any single claim, and $1,500,000 in place for all claimants involved with any single occurrence.

The council passed a resolution of thanks for retiring administrative coordinator Michael Gerardy, recognizing his 26 ½ years of “service, leadership, and contributions to the City of Caledonia.”

On a related note, members voted to take a cue from their personnel committee and amend/re-advertise the position which Gerardy is vacating. The job title will now be “public works and zoning director,” and the job will be exempt (non-union).

Added management duties will include supervising and directing work among multiple city departments, assisting with hiring employees, issuing discipline as well as rewards and recognition, and serving as an employer representative during step one of the grievance process.

Ambulance subsidy agreements with Brownsville and Caledonia Townships were approved as part of the consent agenda, along with the resignation of Matt Blocker from the Caledonia Fire Department. Another vote authorized changing the job title of the city’s secretary to “assistant to clerk-administrator.”