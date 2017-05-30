C/SG softball takes on tourney

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Grace Privet swings and makes contact.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Awarded the #5 seed in the Section 1AA tournament, the Warriors defeated on #4 Saint Charles (at St. Charles) 14-7 on Monday, May 22. Round two found C/SG facing top seed Chatfield (in Chatfield). That game went to the Gophers, 6-0.

#5 Caledonia/Spring Grove at #4 St. Charles, May 22

C/SG 0 2 7 0 0 0 5 – 14 13 1

St. Chas 0 4 0 0 2 1 0 – 7 8 6

The fifth seeded Warriors uncased the big bats to upset fourth seed St. Charles on Monday. Emma Buttell got C/SG on the boards in the second with a two-run homer to center field, but the Saints replied in the bottom of the inning with four runs on three hits.

Then Kelsey Hermanson led off the third with a double, Sarah Petersen singled, Alyssa Meiners reached on an error, and Buttell added two more runs batted in with a double. Adrianna Reinhart smashed a two run homer later in the same frame, as the Warriors scored seven and never looked back.

C/SG added five more insurance runs in the seventh.

For the day, Hermanson totaled four hits in four trips to the plate, swatting three doubles. Reinhart had a double and the home run, also notching two RBIs. And Buttell drove in four runs with a double and her homer. Petersen went 3-5 with an RBI.

Pitching – C/SG – WP Privet 7.0 IP, 7 R, 6 ER, 8 H, 4 K, 10 W.

St. Chas – LP Jystad 6.67 IP, 14 R, 7 ER, 12 H, 9 K, 5 W; Krenik .33 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 K, 0 W.

Hits – C/SG Reinhart 2-4, 2 R, double, home run, 2 RBI; Melde 2 R; Hermanson 4-4, 3 doubles, 2 RBI; Bauer 1-5, 1 R, 1 RBI; Petersen 3-5, 2 R, 1 RBI; Meiners 1-5, 2 R, 1 RBI; Buttell 2-5, 2 R, home run, 4 RBI; Stemper 1R; Scanlan 2 R.

Hits – St. Chas Buringa 1 R; Kulas 1-4, 2 RBI; Danielson 1-5, 1 RBI; Jystad 1-3; Pierre 2-3, 2 R; Disbow 2 R, 1 RBI; Krenik 2-4, 1 RBI; McCready 1-1, 1 R, 1 RBI; Stevens 1 R. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Kerrigan Scanlan has had a solid season for the softball team.

#5 Caledonia/Spring Grove at #1 Chatfield, May 24

C/SG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 2

Chat 1 2 0 0 1 2 – – 6 5 0

Chatfield pitcher Alex Chase struck out 16 while walking just two on Wednesday, ending the Warrior’s post-season run with a 6-0 shutout.

Lead-off hitter Isabella Berg smacked a home run in the first frame for the Gophers.

Reinhart singled in the third inning, while Petersen reached second in the seventh with a two-out single and a walk by Meiners, but got no farther along the basepaths.

Pitching – C/SG – LP Welscher 6.0 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 8 W.

Chat – WP Chase 7.0 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 16 K, 2 W.

Hits – C/SG Reinhart 1-2; Petersen 1-3.

Hits – Chat Berg, 1-3, 1 R, home run, 1 RBI; Berge 1-4, 2 R; Isensee 2-3, double, 2 RBI; Daniels 1R; Allen 1 RBI; Goetzinger 1-3, 1 R.