Elk roam Caledonia Rod & Gun Club

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

This young pair of elk can now be viewed near the Houston County Fairgrounds, thanks to the Caledonia Rod & Gun Club. Both are losing their long winter coats, and the bull’s head sports bumps that will soon develop into antlers.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Live elk are now on display at the Caledonia Rod and Gun Club, located near the Houston County fairgrounds.

Caledonia Rod and Gun Club president Steve Peter said that the animals were recently purchased from Larry and Patty VanGundy, who live near Houston. The elk arrived about a month ago.

Surveying the pens, Peter said that “This club has been on this area for a long time. They’ve had whitetail deer, fallow deer, and other animals here. We even had a wolf here, some time ago… For a few years, we also had Black Spanish turkeys, and pheasants.

At one time, white-coated whitetails (not albinos) were also featured at the club. “They got kind of mean,” the president said, “so we had to get rid of them.

“We started investigating getting something bigger. We knew the VanGundy’s down in Houston had elk. They agreed to sell us a young pair, male and female. They were born in 2016… These guys get a little different diet than we’re feeding the deer.

“And we wanted something that was bigger. Something not everybody might get a chance to see. Lots of people in Caledonia have probably never seen elk. We took the approach of ‘Let’s try to put some variety in here so that we can provide a little bit more enjoyment for people in town.’

“It’s not something you are going to see every day.”

Elk have a history in Houston County. A brief paragraph on what early European pioneers encountered when they arrived in the area (insofar as Native American residents and the wildlife that was present) appears in the “History of Houston County Minnesota,” by Charles S. Bryant, Minnesota Historical Co. (1882); transcribed by Vicki Bryan:

“At that time, deer, bear, and elk, were plentiful, and there was quite a lively trade kept up with the Winnebago Indians, who had not then left this part of Minnesota. The most noted of the chiefs were Porter, Lightfoot, and his son, Little Priest. But the early settlers had had little or no trouble with the Indians.”

There is no mention on exactly when the last herd of elk disappeared.

“The Caledonia Rod and Gun Club is required by the State of Minnesota to participate in the state’s CWD (chronic wasting disease) program,” Peter said. “That’s why you see deer and elk here with ear tags for identification. We are currently registered with the highest rating available in the CWD program… These animals are now tightly regulated by the state.

The pens were built in the early 1950’s to permit year-round exhibits. And the club has traditionally provided a wealth of exhibits during the Houston County fair (including fish), Peter noted.

“When it started, the mission of the club was to provide a relationship between landowners and sportsmen. Now, a hundred years later and with the way people’s lifestyles are, we have kind of gotten away from that. Today I think this club functions mostly just to provide an animal display for young people to get to see things that they might not ever get to see close up. And to provide education.

“We’re going to participate in the Founder’s Day celebration in June. We’ll have a tent set up and we’ll be giving some items away to visitors there. We’ll also be handing out fliers that will tell you facts about whitetail deer and elk. I think the primary function of the club right now really is to provide information to the public.

“We’ve had classes from the schools coming to see the deer. And Mrs. VanGundy said that she would be more than willing to come up here and speak if a young class would like to come and ask questions.

But more than school classes enjoy viewing the animals. “Many times there will be people just stopping here with young kids,” Peter said. “I guess I look at this as kind of giving back to the community. People did it when I was young, and I think we need to do this for the next generation. If you don’t volunteer, these things aren’t going to exist, and people won’t have that opportunity to see this.

The president also said that the Caledonia Rod and Gun Club is always looking for active members. For anyone who’s interested, he can be reached at 507-725-3749.