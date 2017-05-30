Memorial Day: The story of Seth and Emily Danielson, proud to be serving their nation

Submitted

Proud mother Rocky Danielson, left, introduces her son, Seth Danielson, and his wife Emily to a group of 4th grade students at Caledonia Area Elementary where they spoke about their career in the air force.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia native Seth Danielson and his wife Emily are living the dream.

“I sort of fell into it by accident,” said Emily of the dream job she hadn’t dreamed about prior to landing it. “I went to the academy not knowing what I wanted to do beyond being in the military. We love going to work and couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Seth and Emily are both graduates of the Air Force Academy and met in pilot school.

They would later fall in love, marry and are now stationed together at McGuire AFB in New Jersey, near Philadelphia.

Seth “takes cargo from here to there,” for his job and Emily refuels planes in the air.

Seth, too, wasn’t sure he would end up as a pilot, but like his wife, he too loves the path his career has taken.

“I always knew I wanted to serve, I just didn’t know it would be as a pilot,” he said.

Seth, who graduated in 2007, is the son of Rocky and Tom Danielson.

Emily hails from Baltimore, Md.

Seth went to college with the intent of doing something in engineering.

However, as many of his classmates were heading down the path of becoming pilots, he decided to follow suit.

Memorial Day

The two proud service members plan to relax this Memorial Day.

“We’ll probably grill a few burgers and have a few beers with friends,” said Emily of their plans in an interview prior to the holiday.

But in the bigger picture sense, they understand the significance of the holiday.

“I think about all of the service holidays and we all have busy jobs, so it’s easy to forget about the bigger picture,” said Emily. “It is nice for the reminder that so many are doing the job of helping to protect our way of life and so many people have sacrificed in so many ways, so it is nice to honor them.”

“It is a good reminder to sit back and look at what we do and remind us of the legacy part of the military,” Seth added.

During the Thanksgiving Holiday, Seth and Emily came and spoke to a group of 4th graders at Caledonia Area Elementary.

The students, they said were so curious about their jobs and asked many, many questions.

“They wondered specific details of our jobs, what we did when we were younger, they ask so many of the best questions,” laughed Emily.

Impact on the young man’s life

Seth pointed to several former teachers of his from Caledonia who had an impact on the path that he had chosen for his life.

“Mrs. Utecht, Mr. T (Tollfeson), Mr. Vandenboom,” said Seth. “They had a big influence on my getting into college and the academy.”

Both Emily and Seth have served in combat missions during the careers.

They are happy to both be stationed in New Jersey where Emily has been since 2014.

Seth moved there from Washington State in 2015.

The couple figure they have about another two years before they will find themselves transferred to another base.

“It’s part of the life,” said Emily.

She said she figures as they climb the ladder of their respective careers that being stationed together will get harder.

Currently they serve in the same Flying Unit but are in separate squadrons, Emily in KC 10 and Seth in P17.