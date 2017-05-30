Paul “Sharky” Schiltz was born January 2, 1952, to Eugene and Mary (Lemke) Schiltz. He attended St. Marys’ Grade School and graduated from Caledonia Senior High in 1970.

Paul married Jane Ranzenberger November 2, 1974. They have two sons; Andy (Tami) Schiltz (granddaughter Aria), and Doug Schiltz (Heather Wilson).

Paul loved his family and community and was such an incredible rock for all of these years. He had a way about making people feel special through his stories, jokes, and jabs or whatever other nonsense he could come up with to make people laugh.

He worked at Truss Specialist, Inc., for 30 years. The last 13 years of that were spent delivering trusses, and Paul enjoyed sharing his stories of the tight spaces he backed his truck into and the people he met along the way. Paul also volunteered his time as a Caledonia Fireman for 20 years, enjoyed being a part of the “chain gang” at home high school football games, and was always there to lend a helping hand to any of his neighbors and friends.

Paul was the local Green Bay Packer authority who lived for those Monday mornings after a Packer win and Vikings loss, probably more so than the game itself. He loved watching sports, playing golf, his endless cup of coffee at Elsie’s, as well as his time on the road in his truck.

Unfortunately, after some recent health challenges that changed the course of his life, depression crept in and made it difficult for him to find his normal joy and laughter. Paul will be remembered as the amazingly supportive and humorous husband, father, “papa,” brother, friend, and neighbor that he was. We ask that you remember your favorite story of Paul as well. If you need a little inspiration, he would just tell you to “fake it to make it, and make it to fake it and everything will be more better!”

Paul is survived by his immediate family and siblings: Tony (Carol), Sarah Schiltz Deters, Bob, Bill (Jen), and Marty. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene on Sept. 22, 1959; his mother, Mary on Sept. 17, 2001; and his brother, Fred on Aug. 18, 1988.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in his memory and simply celebrate his life with laughter, because that’s what Sharky would have wanted.

Donations will be given to a mental health charity to help shed light on this terrible illness, in hopes that it will help increase awareness and provide resources to others who battle this disease.

Please join us as we celebrate Paul’s life at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia, Minn. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m until the time of the service. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.