SEMA welcomes new faces to the team with the same goal, strong customer service

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Justin McIntosh, Gary Johnson, Sawyer Wise and Blake Regan are the newest members of the SEMA Equipment team in Caledonia. Stop in and see how they can help you today!

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

SEMA Equipment has welcomed four new names and faces over the past year.

“I’m excited about the future,” said Caledonia location manager Dan Kruse. “We have added some very talented individuals who will help us provide even better customer service.”

Justin McIntosh

McIntosh, who is the new Sales Representative, hails from Decorah, Iowa.

He grew up on a farm, and still farms. McIntosh worked at another John Deere Dealership as a service technician for three years prior to joining the SEMA team.

“I’m looking forward to serving the people of the Houston and Caledonia area,” said McIntosh.

Stop in and say ‘hi’ to the newest member of the SEMA sales team.

Gary Johnson

Johnson, who started with the company on May 8, is a Lawn Mower technician.

“I grew up on our family farm (in Hixton, Wis.) and I enjoy working on equipment,” he said of the job. “I’m looking forward to meeting all of the customers of the area and helping them find solutions to their problems.”

Johnson currently lives in La Crescent.

Sawyer Wise

Service Technician Sawyer Wise has been with SEMA since May of 2016.

He is from Decorah, Iowa, and also grew up on a dairy farm.

“I like to problem solve, so being able to serve farmers and help them be able to do the job the best I can is what I love about this position,” he said.

Stop in and see if Wise can get you back in the field if you need any sort of service on your machine.

Blake Regan

Recent hire Blake Regan started with the company on May 22. He, too, is a Service Technician.

Regan previously worked for the company as part of two separate 12-week internships and was drawn to the opportunity to pick up where he left off.

“Helping people,” he said of his favorite thing about the job. “I enjoy working on things and always try to do the best work I can.”