This father, for one, appreciates all JD and Kevin Klug did for our student athletes

Daniel McGonigle

General Manager/Managing Editor

As head Warrior boys basketball coach Josh Diersen announced he is stepping down from the position, I felt it a good time to publicly say ‘thank you’ to Diersen and head girls basketball coach Kevin Klug for the things they’ve done for our young people.

Both men sacrificed time from their own lives to make sure the young men and women on their teams were given the best opportunities possible.

Each worked tirelessly to help build the Warrior basketball program into what it is today.

My son’s previous coach was a “shame and blame” type leader who belittled his athletes for mistakes they made.

When JD became his coach, he was refreshed by the noticeable change of a coach who, while stern with his expectations, understood how to build his players in a positive and reinforcing manner.

I know this resonated with my son.

While I don’t have a daughter who played for Klug, I saw first-hand in covering him during my three years here at the paper, a coach who also embraced this approach.

His athletes genuinely cared about him and it was evident in their responses to him as a coach.

His strong but quiet demeanor on the sideline helped guide his team to many successes.

We don’t yet know who will fill the shoes of JD but we do know they are big shoes to step into.

From my time working closely with Scott Sorenson, I know the girls team will be in good hands and he, too, will take the approach of putting the athlete before the athletics.

We are so lucky to have such solid role models leading our programs.

Thank you, JD and Kevin, for always being gracious when working with me.

Thank you, too, for doing what you’ve done to turn our young men and women into such positive role models as students, athletes and people for our younger Warriors.

Your respective impacts on our basketball teams will be felt for years to come.