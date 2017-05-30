Warrior golfers finish mid pack in conference tournament

By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
Head coach Jeremy Leis was pleased with how his team played at Willow Creek in the conference tournament.
“We had a great day yesterday,” said head boys golf coach Jeremy Leis. “I didn’t look up the score from last week against Stewarville. But we improved 40 or so strokes from 14 days ago at Willow Creek. The score yesterday was fun for our guys. They have been working on their short games and are starting to see progress. It’s exciting for them. It was a fun day.”
Senior golfer Logan Larson was just outside the top 10 golfers overall, carding an 87.
Young golfers Riley Augedahl and Isiah Reinhart each had solid days shooting 90 and 93 respectively.
Ryan Schroeder carded a 98 to round out the scoring for the Warriors with a 368.
It was a sunny day on the golf course with just a slight breeze and temps in the 60s.
Team scores:
La Crescent 1-340
Rushford-Peterson 2-342
Lewiston-Altura 3-352
PEM-4 353
Fillmore Central 5-358
Caledonia 6-368
St. Charles 7-372
Southland 8-392
Kingsland 9-394
Dover-Eyota 10-480
Chatfield Inc.
Wabasha-Kellogg Inc.
Also golfing for the Warriors were Will Hoskins who shot a 112 and Dominic Konkel who carded a 116.