Warrior golfers finish mid pack in conference tournament

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Head coach Jeremy Leis was pleased with how his team played at Willow Creek in the conference tournament.

“We had a great day yesterday,” said head boys golf coach Jeremy Leis. “I didn’t look up the score from last week against Stewarville. But we improved 40 or so strokes from 14 days ago at Willow Creek. The score yesterday was fun for our guys. They have been working on their short games and are starting to see progress. It’s exciting for them. It was a fun day.”

Senior golfer Logan Larson was just outside the top 10 golfers overall, carding an 87.

Young golfers Riley Augedahl and Isiah Reinhart each had solid days shooting 90 and 93 respectively.

Ryan Schroeder carded a 98 to round out the scoring for the Warriors with a 368.

It was a sunny day on the golf course with just a slight breeze and temps in the 60s.

Team scores:

La Crescent 1-340

Rushford-Peterson 2-342

Lewiston-Altura 3-352

PEM-4 353

Fillmore Central 5-358

Caledonia 6-368

St. Charles 7-372

Southland 8-392

Kingsland 9-394

Dover-Eyota 10-480

Chatfield Inc.

Wabasha-Kellogg Inc.

Also golfing for the Warriors were Will Hoskins who shot a 112 and Dominic Konkel who carded a 116.