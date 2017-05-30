Warriors track stars shine at sub section meet

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Madison Zehnder finished strong in the 100-meter hurdles.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Twelve Caledonia/Spring Grove athletes have qualified to compete at the Section 1A Track and Field Championships.

At Thurday’s sub-section meet in Winona, Warrior Mariah Schroeder set a new meet record in the 200-meter dash (25.80). Schroeder also won the 100 with a time of 12.77.

Teammate Maria Schieber won the 400 with a time of 1:01.58.

Schroeder also ran on the second-place 4×100 squad with Kaitlin Conniff, Amber Conniff, and Eliza Welscher, so that team will also move on to the section championships.

Amber Conniff qualified in three events as well, taking third in both the 100 and 200.

In boys events, the 4×100 team from C/SG set a new meet record (44.08), moving on to the championships in style. That squad included Ben McCabe, Zeke Ott, Mitchell Bechtel and Sam Barthel.

The same four athletes also qualified for the next round by winning the 4×200 with a time of 1:31.99.

Three Warriors qualified for the individual 100, finishing 1-3. They were (in order) Barthel, Ott, and Jack Beardmore.

In the 200, Bechtel broke the tape for the win, followed by Beardmore.

The Warriors also placed two throwers in the championships, as Taylor Holty won the discus event (138-00), and Jordan Jaster took second.

The top three sub section finishers all qualify for the championships, as well as those who meet or exceed the 1A standard and the top eight finishers among all four subs.

Six programs competed in sub section 1. The C/SG ladies finished fifth in team totals (58.3 points), while the gents took fourth (89.5).

La Crescent was first, Rushford-Peterson second, and Lanesboro third in both boys and girls team scoring.