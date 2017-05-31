County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 5:30 p.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the May 2, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $21,859.20

Road & Bridge Fund 3,594.31

—————

Total $25,453.51

==========

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-21

BE IT RESOLVED that the Houston County Sheriffs Office enters into a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, for traffic safety projects during the period from October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger recommended appointing Cynthia Cresswell-Hatleli as Assessor at step 5 of the MAPE C-53 pay scale effective May 15, 2017, to fulfill the unexpired term of the previous Assessor, said term to expire December 31, 2020. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the same.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger reported that the candidate recently approved for the mechanic position has subsequently turned down the offer. She recommended hiring Shane McCabe as mechanic at step 1 of the B24-2 comparable worth band effective June 12, 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the same.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to go into closed session pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, subd.3(b) for the purpose of discussing whether to appeal the recent decision of District Court Judge Sturino in connection with Houston Citys objection to the Houston County Board of Adjustment decision made October 27, 2016, granting a variance to Cody Stuttgen.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded Walter and unanimously carried to adjourn the closed session.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to reconvene in open session.

County Attorney Jandt reported that the Board by consensus instructed him to inform Attorney Jay Squires not to appeal the April 27th order not to dismiss the City of Houstons appeal on a variance request.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adopt the following three resolutions:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-22

BE IT RESOLVED By the Board of County Commissioners, Houston County, Minnesota, that it approves the Maintenance and Grooming application of La Crescent Snowmobile Trail and authorizes the Board Chairperson to sign an agreement with the Department of Natural Resources.

RESOLUTION NO. 17-23

BE IT RESOLVED By the Board of County Commissioners, Houston County, Minnesota, that it approves the Maintenance and Grooming application of Houston Money Creek Snowriders Snowmobile Club, Inc. and authorizes the Board Chairperson to sign an agreement with the Department of Natural Resources.

RESOLUTION NO. 17-24

BE IT RESOLVED By the Board of County Commissioners, Houston County, Minnesota, that it approves the Maintenance and Grooming application of Gopherland Trails and authorizes the Board Chairperson to sign an agreement with the Department of Natural Resources.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the following abatements:

Discussion was held regarding the policy for filling vacancies on the Board of Adjustment. Commissioner Connor reported that they have considered three options. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold and seconded by Commissioner Connor to adopt Option 3 with two amendments. The motion carried with Commissioner Zmyewski voting in the negative.

Discussion was held regarding the policy for filling Planning Commission vacancies. Commissioner Connor reported on the three options being considered. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold and seconded by Commissioner Connor to adopt Option 3 with two amendments. The motion carried with Commissioner Zmyewski voting in the negative.

There being no further business and the time being 7:08 p.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: /s/ Jack Miller,

Chairperson

Attest: /s/ Charlene Meiners,

County Auditor

