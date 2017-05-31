Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HOUSTON

DISTRICT COURT THIRD

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.:28-PR-17-384

In Re: Estate of Leonard W. Wiegrefe,

also known as

Leonard Wiegrefe,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed LeRoy Wiegrefe, whose address is 13105 Lakeview Dr, Austin, Texas 78732, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: May 22, 2017

By: /s/ Darlene L. Larson

Registrar

By: Susan M. Kasten

Deputy Court Administrator

Joseph L Hammell (MN# 40253)

Hammell & Murphy, PLLP

110 E. Main St.

PO Box 149

Caledonia Minnesota 55921

Telephone: (507) 725-3361

Facsimile: (507) 725-5627

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 31, June 7, 2017

692826