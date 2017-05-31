Probates – PUBLIC NOTICE

28-PR-17-364
Filed Houston County District Court
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF HOUSTON THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 28-PR-17-364
In Re: Estate of NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR
Gordon Smerud, HEARING ON PETITION FOR
Decedent. FORMAL ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION
OF HEIRS, AND FORMAL
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 14, 2017 at 9 a.m., a hearing will be held in Houston County Court at 304 South Marshall Street, Caledonia, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, and for the formal appointment of Jean Becker, Houston County Department of Human Services, whose address is 304 South Marshall Street, Suite 104, Caledonia, MN, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Carmaine Sturino, Judge of District Court
2017.05.16, 10:53:50-0500
/s/ Gayle Adamson, Deputy Court Administrator
2017.05.16, 14:19:08-0500
This instrument drafted by:
Samuel D. Jandt, Atty ID #323822
Attorney for the Petitioner
Houston County Attorneys Office
304 South Marshall Street, Suite 201
Caledonia, MN 55921
Phone: 507-725-5802
FAX: 507-725-5783
Published in the
Caledonia Argus
May 31, June 7, 2017
694718
http://hometownargus.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/05/694718-1.pdf