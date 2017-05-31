Probates – PUBLIC NOTICE

28-PR-17-364

Filed Houston County District Court

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF HOUSTON THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 28-PR-17-364

In Re: Estate of NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR

Gordon Smerud, HEARING ON PETITION FOR

Decedent. FORMAL ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION

OF HEIRS, AND FORMAL

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 14, 2017 at 9 a.m., a hearing will be held in Houston County Court at 304 South Marshall Street, Caledonia, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, and for the formal appointment of Jean Becker, Houston County Department of Human Services, whose address is 304 South Marshall Street, Suite 104, Caledonia, MN, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

/s/ Carmaine Sturino, Judge of District Court

2017.05.16, 10:53:50-0500

/s/ Gayle Adamson, Deputy Court Administrator

2017.05.16, 14:19:08-0500

This instrument drafted by:

Samuel D. Jandt, Atty ID #323822

Attorney for the Petitioner

Houston County Attorneys Office

304 South Marshall Street, Suite 201

Caledonia, MN 55921

Phone: 507-725-5802

FAX: 507-725-5783

