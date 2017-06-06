A familiar face comes to a comfortable place

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Julie Augedahl has joined the team at Merchants Bank.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

When Julie Augedahl took the job at Merchants Bank in Caledonia as the Mortgage Lender, the Caledonia native already knew most of her co-workers.

“It’s been a real comfortable transition for me,” Augedahl said.

She and her husband Kyle are raising their two young children in the community they both grew up in.

After her career in banking outside of Caledonia, which began in Wyoming and led her to work at a few different banks in La Crosse and Onalaska, most recently spending two years in a management position at Citizen’s State Bank (and four years total with the bank), Augedahl jumped at the chance to return home.

“It’s been awesome,” she smiled. “It’s nice to be in town. I am learning a lot of the customers and clients needs and doing what I can to help them.”

Augedahl, who started in banking in 2008, said she’s really enjoying her mortgage lending job.

“I like helping people,” she said.

Volunteering

Augedahl has been on the Founder’s Day Committee for several years and is very active when it comes to helping to organize the community celebration.

Her son will start school in September and she is looking forward to “being here and being able to be involved.”

The mortgage lender is available to help you find the solution you seek for your mortgage needs.

“If I don’t know, I can help find the answer to any question a customer might have,” Augedahl said. “I love to meet and help people out with their first home, or whatever purchases, refinance, second mortgage they need. I’m there throughout the process from start to finish.”

Augedahl said she has been comfortable from day one since beginning with Merchants Bank back in late March.

“Everyone has been very welcoming,” she said. “I like getting to know everyone and seeing how I can help.”

Bank happy to have her as

part of the team

“We’re happy to have Julie back in Caledonia,” said branch manager Matt Schuldt.“Not only does she live in the community, and has been a resident most of her life, but she serves her community by, being a member of the Founders Day Committee, and I know in the past she’s been involved with our school volleyball program. We knew she would be a good fit here at the bank.”

If you have a mortgage need and wish to give Julie a call, you can reach her at 507-724-7241 or by email at [email protected]

Stop in and say ‘hello’ to this familiar name and face in Caledonia.