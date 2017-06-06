A great day for Caledonia Area Schools

Dan McGonigle

General Manager/Managing Editor

It was a long, hard fought battle, but in the end, the community will see significant tax relief thanks to the hard work of Rep. Greg Davids and Senator Jeremy Miller.

Also deserving a lot of credit is superintendent Ben Barton who worked the better part of his four years with the district on behalf of us taxpayers.

Spencer Yohe, Kelley McGraw, Michelle Werner, school board members past and present and Jean Meyer all deserve a huge thank you for the time they put into first learning and understanding the legislation, then working tirelessly to convey it to their constituents and lobby legislative leaders.

These people and so many more from the community, Chuck Schulte, Steve Fruechte, Adam Swann, and too many others to properly recognize here for fear of fogetting someone, deserve so much credit for pulling together and making this legislation possible.

Rep. Davids worked so hard for so long on behalf of our school district and deserves so much credit for the job he did.

He never stopped giving up, he never stopped fighting and most importantly, he never stopped believing.

Senator Miller came through for us over on the Senate side and also worked tirelessly on our behalf.

These men deserve so much credit because the tax bill, which last year was supported by 89 percent of the House and Senate, does a lot of good things for a lot of Minnesotans, not just us.

More local government aid for cities and counties will help those cash strapped entities.

Student loan forgiveness will help our young people start on the ground and not in a hole.

Tax breaks for farmers, which I know Mr. Fruechte lobbied hard for, will help that vital and important industry with the tax relief that they need to remain competitive in a tough market.

Veterans will benefit from the passage of this bill, senior citizens will see tax relief, small businesses in Minnesota will see tax relief.

The passage of this bill will mean a lot to a lot of people.

Finally, I know he doesn’t toot his own horn, but Superintendent Ben Barton deserves a ton of credit for his role in how hard he worked for the citizens of the Caledonia Area School district.

All while putting the right people in place to build and lead our schools into the 21st century which is so vital to the success of our students, Superintendent Barton deserves a ton of credit.

He worked night and day, day and night to bring relief to our situation.

He kept this reporter in the loop every step of the way and was patient with me when I asked 50 questions trying to fully understand the issue as it is a complex one with lots of moving parts.

Thank you Ben for all you did for us and for all you and your staff do for us on a daily basis. It is greatly appreciated.