An Organic Future? Organic milk, other healthy products popular with customers

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Keith Schulte and son Adam in their milking parlor. The local operation produces organic milk near Dorchester, Iowa.

By Craig Moorhead

Staff Writer

The Caledonia Argus

What’s hot in organic farming? Dairy – for one thing. At least that’s what the United States Department of Agriculture believes. According to USDA researchers William McBride and Catherine Greene (Economic Research Report No. 82, November 2009), “Organic milk production has been one of the fastest growing segments of organic agriculture in the United States in recent years.”

Keith Schulte and son Adam labor to produce organic milk near Dorchester, Iowa. “We’re just a niche market, but I think it’s growing every year,” Keith said last week.

Adam agreed. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “It hasn’t taken off yet… I believe that organic is becoming mainstream. You can find more and more of it in places like Walmart.

Keith: “I also think that research into this industry has yet to catch up. When we started out, there wasn’t a lot out there. You’d work out problems yourself, talk to other farmers… You’ve got to believe in what you’re doing, or it isn’t going to work for you.”

For the Schulte dairy farm, organic has definitely worked. The operation was certified organic in 1994, but Kieth said he never did use much in the way of chemicals. “I’ve been dairying for 43 years,” he added.

Organic milk currently brings in about double the price of conventional milk, Keith said. There’s no guarantee that will continue, but as long as consumers are seeking the organic label, don’t bet against it. Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

These Schulte farm Jersey calves are raised utilizing organic farming methods.

The Schulte farm was either the 86th or 87th member to join the Organic Valley organization, a company which takes all the milk they can send. The co-op which the company is affiliated with (CROPP) has expanded by leaps and bounds. Members now include more than 1779 producers in 33 states and four Canadian provinces.

“Organic farming is humbling,” Keith said. “You’ve got to try and outwit certain things. With conventional farming, it’s more recipe oriented… But as far as I can see, there is a difference in the soil. The ground is more porous now, and we’ve got more earthworms. We probably get more weeds, but that’s more natural than parking-lot clean fields.

Adam noted that going organic is not the same as going just back to a time before chemicals. “I grew up with it,” he said. “It’s cutting edge. People are using top of the line equipment, fine-tuned for this type of farming.

“You’re trying to get the soil to feed the crop,” Keith said, “and not just through inputs, applications.

Art and Jean Thicke produce organic milk near La Crescent.

“Right now the future for organic dairy products look good,” Art said. “All of the processors are short on organic milk… One thing I like about organic dairy is that we have a negotiated price that’s set for the whole year, so we’re not fluctuating up and down.

“We’re with Westby Cooperative. They’re a good outfit and they’re doing a good job. They’re looking for people because they’re short of organic milk.

“Organic really works out for us because we’re grazing our cows… The grazing is the basis of organic, I think. With grazing we’ve got healthy cattle. It’s something we’ve been doing for 30 years.

“I think it’s the wave of the future. It seems like people are either going organic or they’re going big. So a lot of organic dairies are more medium sized farms, which works out good for a lot of folks.

The Organic Farming Research Foundation claims that about two percent of the U.S. food supply is now grown using organic methods. As small as that number is, the industry has posted annual increases in sales of at least twenty percent during the past decade.

What are some other local folks in the industry predicting?

Jackie Hoch (Hoch Orchard and Gardens) said, “I think the opportunities for organic production is continuing to grow. The demand is there.

Hoch noted that integrated farming systems (such as using organic livestock to recycle orchard waste) are often a part of organic operations, since they don’t rely on the typical range of synthetic chemicals. That’s a big difference compared to mono-agriculture. “We get more pounds of food off that land than when it was just apples,” she said.

Pete Gengler, president of Sno Pac Foods, also said that the future looks bright for local organic producers – “As long as the weather cooperates.”

On a related note: “I think organic food tastes good,” Keith Schulte said. “My mom used to go up to Sno Pac with a dishpan (during harvest) and she’d come home and bag it and freeze it. It’s really nice to have that right in your back yard.

“I like the fact that we’re producing good, healthy food… What better enjoyment in life is there, than to eat good food?