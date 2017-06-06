C/SG softball exits tourney

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Abby Bauer beats out the throw at first.sport

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

On Friday, May 26, the Warriors exited the double-elimination rounds of the Section 1AA tournament with an 8-3 loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Caledonia/Spring Grove vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, May 26

C/SG 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 – 3 5 2

PEM 4 1 2 1 0 0 – – 8 7 2

The Bulldogs parlayed four hits into four runs in the bottom of the first, which was enough to hold off Caledonia/Spring Grove for the remainder of the contest.

C/SG had taken a one-run lead in the opening frame, as leadoff hitter Adrianna Reinhart singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice fly by Lydia Melde, then took third on a ground ball by Kelsey Hermanson. An Abby Bauer single then sent her home. C/SG added two more runs in the fifth, as junior outfielder Emma Buttell stepped to the plate and drove a home run over the center field fence. Katelyn Stemper reached base with a walk, scoring later on an error.

PEM went on to defeat Cotter before losing to (eventual) tournament winner Zumbrota-Mazeppa. After a loss to Rochester Lourdes, the Cougars of ZM emerged from the double elimination bracket, defeating Lourdes in the finals and taking the #2 seed in the state tournament.

The Warriors ended their 2017 campaign with a record of 8-8 in conference play, 9-13 overall. The team finished second in the Three Rivers East, behind Winona Cotter.

Pitching – C/SG – LP Privet 6.0 IP, 8 R, 5 ER, 7 H, 5 K, 4 W.

PEM – WP Wolf 7.0 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 5 K, 3 W.

Hits – C/SG Reinhart 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Bauer 1-2, 1 RBI; Buttell 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Stemper 1 R; Scanlan 1-3.

Hits – PEM Gudmunson 1-4, 1 R; McNallan 3-4, 1 R, double, 2 RBI; Boyum 2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI; Stock 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Miller 1R; Newcomb 1 RBI; Nelson 2 R.

Three Rivers East 2017

TRC race completed conf. season

SOFTBALL W L W L

Cotter 15 – 2 18 – 6

Caledonia/Sp.Gr 8 – 8 9 -13

La Crescent 7 -10 7 -12

Lewiston-Altura 5 -12 7 -14

Fill Cen/L’boro 3 -14 4 -17

Rushford-Peterson 1 -16 2 -20