Flat Out Grilling

By Angela Denstad Stigeler

If you think you’ve already hit your grilling stride this summer, here’s a recipe that will turn up the heat: beautifully marbled flat-iron steak crusted in bold spice and served up with a verdant herb sauce that’s bound to be your new favorite thing. Borrowed from Argentinian cuisine, chimichurri sauce comes together in minutes and will go with anything you grill this summer. What’s more, this whole meal clocks in at under half an hour from start to finish. So even if you’ve got lots of irons in the fire, you can find time to fix this impressive feast. You’ll find yourself going flat out to get more of this meal, which is flat-out fantastic!

Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

1 ½ pounds flat iron steak (often marked as top blade), about ¾-inch thick

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons olive oil, plus more for the grill

Sauce

2 cloves garlic

1 cup firmly packed cilantro, leaves and tender stems

1 cup firmly packed Italian parsley, leaves and tender stems

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Dry the steak with a paper towel and lay it on a plate, allowing it to come to room temperature. In a small bowl mix together the salt, garlic powder, cumin, black pepper, chipotle pepper, paprika and red pepper flakes. Sprinkle half the spice over the steak and rub it in all over. Flip the steak and repeat with the other side. Drizzle 1 teaspoon of olive oil over the meat and rub it over the surface to coat; turn and repeat on the first side.

Prepare a grill and oil the grate. Cook the steak uncovered and flipping once halfway through cooking, about 8-10 minutes total for medium-rare (145 degrees). Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes before slicing on the bias into ½-inch thick slices.

For the sauce, place the garlic in the work bowl of a food processor and pulse to chop. Add the cilantro, parsley, salt, cumin, crushed red pepper and vinegar. Blend for about 20 seconds to chop the leaves, then, with the machine running, slowly pour in the olive oil in a thin stream. Serve the sauce with the steak.